RSS

Zombies

Back in 1978, SPI did a Dawn of the Dead board game. No kidding. I think it might have even been licensed directly through George Romero. I seem to remember hanging out in a comic book shop back in the early ’90s actually playing the thing. It’s.. more

Oct 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12510513_10153777199236280_2376963514687968816_n.jpg.jpe

The comedy is a half a century old. It’s one of the single most successful comic premises to come out of the 20th century with a movie, a few TV series and countless productions to its credit. (The most recent incarnation is a CBS TV series .. more

Mar 26, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

twim_lucindawilliams_1.jpg.jpe

A busy week brings Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Youth Lagoon and Ringo Starr to Milwaukee. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

bay view ghostbusters thumb.jpg.jpe

Bay View usually does Halloween right, but this year in a particular a few residents have gone all-out, turning their homes into gigantic, massively imaginative dioramas. Here are three houses that are stopping traffic and turning heads this year... more

Oct 21, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

the zombies pabst theater 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Formerly relegated to small venues and county fair-type events, 1960s British pop band The Zombies reunited—or, more to the point, returned—after a lengthy dormancy. Despite the almost universa,Concert Reviews more

Sep 26, 2013 11:46 AM Concert Reviews

 Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski are developing a sequel to last summer's Natalie Ryan and The Brain Thieves. There isn't much in the way of popcorn sic fi drama on local stages. The novelty of seeing that type of story play out live onstage a.. more

May 22, 2012 2:53 PM Theater

<p> Charles Dickens was perhaps the most popular British author of his age and unlike his literary contemporaries, Dickens' legacy continues to grow two centuries later. PBS' Masterpiece Classics marks the bicentennial of his birth with a new BBC.. more

Mar 25, 2012 12:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

It's always interesting getting news on weird and obscure shows from Madison. There's a real spirit of experimentation on the stage over there . . . a city with less going on onstage than Milwaukee seems to have just as many new shows in a give.. more

Sep 13, 2011 11:20 AM Theater

blogimage13168.jpe

A popular epithet among young people these days is “hater.” They really don’t like intolerance. More of us should start calling out hatred when we see it.That is especially true when one of our two major political parties has made a co more

Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

This haunted location is underneath Paulo's Pizza. There have beenreports of zombie activity and the creation of a powerful hideousmonster. Investigations were cut short last year when the government ordered a quarantine of the secret insta... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage9639.jpe

Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more

Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8278.jpe

That couldbe a question about one of the hippest retro fads that pop culture has goingthese days. Inspired by horror genres of past, zombies have lurched back topre-eminence in books like "World War Z," video games like "Left4 Dead&q,News F more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

 Least Competent Criminals  Lisa Newsome, 42,,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage7273.jpe

In August 2008, Brian McGinleyandhis wife, Camthu Pham, both optometrists, purchased Opti Where did you practice previously? ,Off the Cuff more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage5021.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Not many people had shown-upmaybe a dozen or so. There was a silent stillness to the Bucketworks performances space. The Angry Young Men puppet-based stage adaptation of Night of the Living Dead hadn’t really been advertised and it appeared as tho.. more

Oct 27, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

It kind of sounds like a band from River West, but there actually IS a “zombie puppet show,” at Bucketworks tonight. In what is perhaps inadvertent recognition of the 40th anniversary of Night of the Living Dead, a local group has developed a p.. more

Oct 26, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage2797.jpe

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES