Zonya Love
The Triumphs and Tragedies of Bessie Smith
Zonya Love channels a larger-than-life blues icon in the Milwaukee Rep’s ‘The Devil’s Music.’ more
Feb 9, 2016 3:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Theater
The Rep’s ‘Color Purple’
Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more
Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘The Color Purple’
Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more
Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
