Zonya Love

theaterreview1.jpg.jpe

Zonya Love channels a larger-than-life blues icon in the Milwaukee Rep’s ‘The Devil’s Music.’ more

Feb 9, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

rep.jpg.jpe

Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more

Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Theater

colorpurple.jpg.jpe

Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more

Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM A&E Feature

