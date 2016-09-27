Zoo Brew
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Pokemon, while Adam Conover ruins everything. more
Sep 27, 2016
Milwaukee Zoological Society to Host Annual Zoo Brew
The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more
Sep 22, 2016
Beer festivals are common in our ale-loving city, but beer tastings involving cheetahs, jaguars, lions and tigers less so. This fund-raiser for the Zoological... more
Oct 27, 2011
Candy Cane Lane
Candy Cane Lane in West Allis is celebrating their 25th anniversary this season! The West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues and 92nd to 96th Street istransformed into a winter wonderland in December to benefit the M... more
Dec 3, 2010