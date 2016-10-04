Zoo Interchange
Push for Local Roads and Buses in Next Budgets
Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more
Oct 4, 2016
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more
Apr 5, 2016
Public Hearing Addressing Future of I-94 EW Corridor in Milwaukee
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more
Nov 28, 2014
Lawsuit Prompts Funding of City Buses Out to Suburbs
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more
May 28, 2014
Will the Zoo Interchange Reconstruction Threaten the DNR Forest?
On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a contract for work to be done on the Watertown Plank Interchange and the Highway 100/Union Pacific Railroad bridge more
Sep 4, 2013
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013
Who Will the Zoo Interchange Benefit ?
Does the $1.7 billion to be spent on the reconstruction and expansion of the Zoo Interchange... more
Sep 26, 2012
WisDOT Ignores Transit Needs, Pushes Freeways
Representatives from the state Departmentof Transportation took some heat from a Milwauke Shepherd ,News Features more
Jul 22, 2009