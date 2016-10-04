RSS

Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more

Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 10 Comments

The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more

Nov 28, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more

May 28, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 4 Comments

On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a contract for work to be done on the Watertown Plank Interchange and the Highway 100/Union Pacific Railroad bridge more

Sep 4, 2013 3:44 PM News Features

Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more

May 22, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

Does the $1.7 billion to be spent on the reconstruction and expansion of the Zoo Interchange... more

Sep 26, 2012 2:25 PM News Features

Representatives from the state Departmentof Transportation took some heat from a Milwauke Shepherd ,News Features more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

