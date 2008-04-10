RSS
Zoroaster
Green Day Confirm they're the Foxboro Hot Tubs
Nobody doubted that the Foxboro Hot Tubs were Green Day%uFFFDand Green Day made little effort to deny that this new band that sounded exactly like Green Day was, in fact, Green Day. But the larger question was if the best-selling punk band would .. more
Apr 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Zoroaster
On their MySpace page, Atlanta metal-rockers Zoroaster describe themselves as sounding li From the Corner to the Block ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 14 - Feb. 20
Carr What was the inspiration behind “Playback”? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!