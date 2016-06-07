RSS

Photo by Nick Smith

The Michigan-based Zoup! recently opened its first Milwaukee location at 1433 N. Jefferson St. Zoup!’s menu boasts hundreds of soups, including standouts like lobster bisque, collard green chicken barley and “Blazin’ Bison Chili,” with 1... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:28 PM Short Order

Jun 9, 2015 8:48 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Thinkstock

Apr 16, 2015 9:51 PM Around MKE

Greg Laswell is a producer with a good ear and the author of beautiful songs. For his third album, Take a Bow, Laswell retired to a cabin and accompanied himself on all tracks. Most of his 12 songs are grounded in their origins on acoustic ... more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

