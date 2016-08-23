Zydeco
Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars
Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars display command over the basics of rock 'n' roll on Gulfstream, and offers echoes of New Orleans R&B, Creedence Clearwater Revival swamp boogie and zydeco shuffles.
Aug 23, 2016 2:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience @ Bastille Days
Zydeco master Terrance Simien kept a smile on his face as he brought his Zydeco Experience to Milwaukee's Bastille Days.
Jul 13, 2015 7:20 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Atlatl
In little more than a year, Milwaukee's young indie-rock band Atlatl has transformed itself from virtual unknowns to one of the city's most likeable acts. Of course, they've had some help.,Today in Milwaukee
Nov 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
DeVotchKa @ Turner Hall Ballroom
If used correctly, orchestral instrumentshave a place in contemporary pop music. Before a alone ,Concert Reviews
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Is Ghostface's Wizard of Poetry the Least Romantic R&B Album Ever?
If modern R&B strives to be baby-making music, then what is Ghostdini Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City, Ghostface Killah's new R&B album? Prophylactic music? Because, outside of Marvin Gaye's divorce album, Here My Dear, it's hard to imagine a le..
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music