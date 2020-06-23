Five Great DIY Gardening Projects

The 2020 Home & Garden Guide is sponsored by Weather Tight. You can read the entire guide here.

You don’t have to spend big bucks and hire a landscaping professional to create a stylish and attractive garden. Sites like YouTube.com and Pinterest.com offer free tutorials and ideas for do-it-yourself (DIY) gardening projects, many of which are relatively easy to make and can be completed in a short amount of time. Materials such as lumber, chicken wire and plain pots can easily be found at hardware stores and garden centers and greenhouses. Below is a list of five enjoyable and budget-friendly DIY garden projects to tackle this summer:

Raised Garden Beds

Keep slugs, snails and other pests out of your garden by building a raised garden bed, which can be constructed out of wooden boards or patio blocks. According to learn.eartheasy.com, red cedar, redwood and black locust are the best woods to use for garden beds, as they are naturally rot-resistant. Visit sites like Lowes.com for some practical advice on building raised beds.

Garden Trellises

Trellises, which help support climbing plants such as pole beans and morning glories, can be constructed for under $20 with materials such as thin wood boards, chicken wire, bamboo stakes, and cattle panel. For cheap and easy trellis ideas, check out this article from TheSpruce.com.

Decorated Flower Pots

Children and adults alike will enjoy jazzing up plain terra cotta pots with materials such as acrylic paint, fabric, and mod podge and newspaper. Inexpensive pots of many sizes can be found at garden centers and hardware stores. This CountryLiving.com article offers 25 flower pot decorating ideas.

Plant Markers

Organize your garden with plant markers, which can be made out of a number of materials, from plain bricks to thin wood strips to clothespins and jar lids. For some ingenious plant marker ideas, read this article from diyncrafts.com.

Bird Baths

The frequent and feathered visitors to your backyard will delight splashing around in a DIY bird bath, which can be as rustic or elaborate as you want it. There’s no shortage of cheap and easy bird bath ideas using common home and garden items including serving bowls and planters, and natural materials like sticks and twigs, online, on websites such as BobVila.com.

