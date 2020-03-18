It’s that time of year! As temperatures rise and the last clumps of snow melt away, Milwaukeeans’ thoughts turn to our homes and gardens.

The Shepherd Express Home & Garden section is a guide for planting and painting, maintenance and makeovers. Included are many of the Milwaukee area’s leading shops and providers for plants and seeds, roofing and painting, landscaping and home remodeling and more. As winter turns to spring, turn to our Home & Garden section for finding the most trusted names in home and garden care.

You'll find the full guide below, as well as weekly articles to help get you in the right spirit!

The 2020 Home & Garden Guide is sponsored by Window Select.

1 BBC Lighting 2015 W St Paul Ave , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53233 (414) 933-0808 Website What does BBC stand for? Not British Broadcasting Corporation! BBC Lighting started off as the Badger Bulb Company in 1985. Boasting Wisconsin’s largest lighting showroom, you’re sure to find the right piece that fits your style. Wander the aisles and you’ll discover fun, quirky items that are unique to BBC, from vintage neon signs to antique copper diving helmets. The friendly sales staff are readily available for answers to all your lighting questions.

2 Weather Tight Corporation 11400 W Oklahoma Ave , West Allis , Wisconsin 53227 (414) 459-3874 Website Weather Tight is a local, employee-owned company based in West Allis, Wis. While they specialize in products needed to make the exterior of your home beautiful and uniquely yours, their continued and shared goal is to provide superior customer service from the start to the finish of your project.

3 Window Select 13595 Silver Spring Dr. , Menomonee Falls , Wisconsin 53051 (262) 703-3500 Website Specializing in replacement windows, siding and doors, Window Select gives its customers the peace of mind they will be supported long term. Proud to serve the Greater Milwaukee Area, customer satisfaction is their number one priority as they continue to grow and build lasting relationships.