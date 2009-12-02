Boris and Doris On the Town

×

The annual Celebrity Bartender Night at the Newsroom Pub waspacked with pols, publicists, publishers, pundits and related communicationspractitioners who helped the venerable Milwaukee Press Club celebrate its 124thanniversary.

Sharon Cook,now with M&I's nonprofit trust department, staked out a prime perch nearthe tappers, along with food writer KarenHerzog. Tim Cuprisin,Pulitzer-winner Dave Umhoefer,columnist Jim Stingl, Kurt Chandler and Meg Kissinger wereamong the plethora of imbibing scribes.

Trading insider news were Josh Quinn, doubling as PR czar at Gold Dome and vocalist for theCheap Shots, Milwaukee Journal Sentinelspecial events manager Becky Steimle,and the paper's marketing director, DavidWise. Well-positioned near the club entrance were The Roberts Group'sresearch director, Laura Pagel, andmedia buyer Marci Gehrke. Toward theback were State Fair PR maven PatriceHarris, AldermanNik Kovac, and Mayor Tom Barrett at one of his first hand-shakings for hisgubernatorial run.

LeonardSobczak and Louis Weisberg passed around copies of their just-launched Wisconsin Gazette, a biweekly LGBTpublication.

NouveauWines: This month was Beaujolais Nouveau time with wino-philes toasting amagnificent 2009 vintage. The Alliance Francaise partied and poured atManpower's light-infused riverfront headquarters. The company's event manager, Lavinia Ketchum, offered tours.Checking coats for the 200-plus revelers were Laurie Niege and Fatimata Diop of Mulhouse,an unofficial Milwaukee sister city in France.

Event coordinators included Michael Massie, who designed the poster and invitation, there withhis newish bride Danijela; Steve Ehlers and his sister Patty Ehlers Peterson of Larry's Marketfame; Laura Sebastian; GEHealthcare's Suki Keita; and Jonathon Gladieux with Mason Wells.Enjoying each selection were Alliance board President Paul Smith, board member JohnGaebler with his wife, AndreaRoschke, and new board member BrianWinters and his wife, MAM curator LaurieWinters.

Entertainment included cancan dancers Kathy Fons and her niece Melissa Schobert of the Milwaukee Ballet School,emcee/auctioneer Dylan Bolin, who asusual had the crowd in stitches with his pidgin French, and music by DJ Howie Goldklang of EstablishmentProductions in Shorewood.

Other partiers included Ajoy Bose with Jefferson Wells International; publicist Bethany Perkins; ex-Parisian Johnny Malacrida and his wife, Natalie; MPTV's Bill Panter and his wife, Anne,of UW-Milwaukee; designer Michael Dillon;BID Board No. 8 member PamilaBrown; Nancy Bush; and UWM professor GabrielleVerdier.

The party marked Beth Haskovec's last day at the Alliance, as she moves on to becomethe new manager of Silver City Main Street on National.

Meanwhile at Chez Jacques, owner Jacques Chaumet hosted a packed housethat included Milwaukee's own French songbird, Robin Pluer, hosting playwright Diogéne “Atome” Ntarindwa of Rwanda. His U.S. premiere of Carte d'identite (“The Identity Card”) is set for the upstairstheater in Marquette's Straz Toweron Dec. 6.

Fashion maven CindyMolloy dropped by for a drink after attending an American Institute of Food& Wine dinner at Coquette Café. Finn Digital's Bill Finn and the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Kirsten Mulvey dined at a quiet table in the back room. The barcrowd was hopping to the Trio du Monde, with Tom Schwark and company. MikeHouser and Darcy Hernandez, JimLuljak of Theatrical Construction and KathiLuljak of the French Bulldog Rescue Network, On A Sun's drummer Mike McWilliam and Carrie Berg, Espresso Man MarkHatcher and Laura Wall,marketing specialist Kathy Jenkins,and photographer Richard Beauchampwere among the revelers.

ThanksgivingMusic: Just as the Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group beganits traditional opening song and vibrant drumming at Present Music's annualThanksgiving concert, Sheila Jenningsreceived a text that grandson JosephAlexander Czerwinski was born in Washington, D.C. At the Cathedral of St. Johnthe Evangelist with her sister, KathyFriend, the two were moved by the ensuing serendipitous selection of ArvoPärt's lilting “Estonian Lullaby.” The baby's dad, Jonah Czerwinski, is a special assistant in the U.S. Department ofVeterans Affairs, and mom Annie Linehanis program director for ServiceCorps, an arm of the CityBridge Foundation. Bothare Milwaukeenatives.

The eclectic musical assortment was enjoyed by astanding-room-only audience that included former Archbishop Rembert Weakland; marketing and PR consultant Raquel Lauritzen; and Mary Kelly and Present Music volunteer Pat Nakamura, excited that her son,actor Jonathan Wainwright, isreprising his role of Dude in January's “Hotel Milwaukee” reunion. The concertincluded a friendship dance around the church, with videographer Keith Knox and chanteuse Leslie Fitzwater joining in.

Drop-By:B&D popped into the Mason Street Grill, where bar supervisor Ben Berg has updated his seasonal drinkmenu with the help of Capitol Husting's fine wine consultant, Michael Best. The list now has amagnificently expanded autumn selection of Boris' favorite single malts andsmooth port wines. While basically a bubbly beverage fan, Dorismade note of the Grill's new martini offerings, including a cotton candy delight.

If you haveany tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Theirnext column will appear in the Dec. 17 issue of the Shepherd.