Boris and Doris On the Town

History Lovers: Historic Milwaukee honored the winners of its Doors Open Milwaukee photography contest at a reception in the exquisite David Barnett Gallery. The showcased graphics consisted of extraordinary Milwaukee doors, with 10 images winnowed by public vote from a Gallery Night display at Coquette Café. The project was initiated by My Dwelling owner Chris Muellenbach, circulating with his wife, Katie.

Three finalists were then selected by Barnett, with top prize going to Sean Kafer's Blue Doors. Other finalists included Trina Frost's Orange Door and Michele Kieweg's Villa Terrace. Historic Milwaukee's Anna-Marie Opgenorth greeted photo fans, while librarian George Wagner described the citywide Doors Open tour set for Sept. 24-25.

Guests toured the gallery, housed throughout the beautiful 26-room, 1875-era Button mansion, and even ascended to the rooftop for a 360-degree panorama of the city. Surveying Barnett's displays were Yance Marti, founder of the website oldmilwaukee.net; Eugenia Afinoguénova, associate professor of Spanish at Marquette; Liz Levins, often a Historic Milwaukee docent, on hand with her husband, Herb Zien; Cathy and Mario Costantini, recipients of Historic Milwaukee's 2011 Preservation Award; and guitarist Daryl Stuermer and his wife, Michaela.

Roaming amid the art pieces were event organizer Jean Straub; Irish Cultural and Heritage Center librarian Mary McAndrews; Historic Milwaukee marketer Lizz Noonan; and the David Barnett staff of Joan (Joan of Art) Dvorsky, Milena Benson and Jessie Spiess.

New Watering Hole: What was once Café Luna, next door to Screaming Tuna, is now Milwaukee's newest lounge/eatery, 106seeboth, with the fitting address 106 W. Seeboth St. Co-owner/manager Shawn Mueller, who recently moved back to Milwaukee from California, made sure the initial opening ran smoothly. He was assisted by executive chef Brittany Kolarik and his sister Elle Mueller, who also does marketing research at Fiserv. His parents and co-owners, Bruce and Lorna Mueller, hosted a gaggle of siblings; Paulette Field, with husband Bob; Shelly Lalonde, South Shore Framing and Gallery owner, with Bono-look-alike John Brzezinski; Jerilyn Natrop and Margaret Huttner.

Pals Annie Oemichen and Katie Bohn, from Kohl's, and Kasey Jones and Heather Fortney joined the fun, as did building owners Bill and Loy Godfrey and many of the building's tenants, including Dr. Rick Carballo and Melissa Wise, along with Kyle Nardelli from Rockwell and arborist Andy Garens. Big Bay Brewing Co.'s Tiffany Schulte was on hand to promote its Wavehopper ale.

Stepping ashore to say hello were Milwaukee Marine Operations Unit officers Robert Morrison and Scott Lammers, while Sgt. Daniel Bell and coxswain David Grandsard manned their harbor craft just off the restaurant's dock.

Three-Day Bash: Bay View's Tonic Tavern celebrated its two-year anniversary with a weekend of nonstop cavorting. Paul Jonas, owner of the popular hot spot, greeted his many regulars, including photographer extraordinaire Art Montes; Wren Bach, marketing pro from Gunslinger Creative; Adam Levin, celebrating his 39th b-day; attorney Christopher Johnson; GMR Marketing's Lynn Beyer; Kate O'Keefe, a Planned Parenthood nurse; and Ellen Quale with pal Terry Davinroy, who works at The Farmstead in Cedarburg.

Among the musical performers were host Jonas, playing along with Brian Kasprzak, Jeff Benske and Mark Pierret, plus Shoot the Moon and the Squeezettes. Cindy Halimi and daughter Abrianna hawked hot dogs while bartender Jeremy Rogers hustled overtime. Also seen were Beechwood distributor John Lutz and Ben Richardson, the new bar manager at the Eatery on Farwell. A portion of the blowout's proceeds benefited Hunger Task Force.

Fish & Flicks: A perfect summer's eve attracted a throng of movie fans to the outdoor Friday night “Fish Fry & a Flick” at Discovery World. Bartolotta's supplied the scrumptious fish fry while Point Beer was flowing. The showing of The Dark Knight inspired Ben Hurst to don Joker attire while Zak Solkowski was a Batman clone. Both work for Gary Witt, executive director of the Pabst/Riverside/Turner venues. He was there with his rescue dog Sam and excited about his first grandchild, Alana Mila Witt. Other dog lovers there were Susan Lorentzen, with Rowdy, her just-acquired 2-year-old poodle/terrier mix. Pal Kelly Heil joined her for the fun. Cory Nikolaus brought Malakai, a 2-year-old Malamute/Husky. Jacob Allen and Joshua Cain manned the SPiN Milwaukee ping-pong area, as Andrew Beyer, Kenan Hamadi and Isaac Dunston showed their paddle finesse. Dana Stangle and Melissa Kovacevich from Dynamo sold their handmade accessories. Also in the crowd was Kyle Cherek, star of “Wisconsin Foodie,” soon airing on PBS-TV, as well as Nada Johnson; Ross Segel, president of Snack Patrol; and Brenton Gospodarek from City Screen Print.

