Earth-Friendly Fabrics

Want to be kind to the Earth and be fashionable? It’s possible, but you might be surprised by the unnatural dyes, pesticides and chemicals that are involved in the production of some seemingly natural fabrics. Consider the following when you’re shopping for new clothes:

Cotton: Cotton is natural so it's organic, right? Wrong. Conventionally grown cotton uses more chemical pesticides, insecticides and fertilizers than any other crop, 3-5 times as much as corn. So that T-shirt you're wearing has about a third of a cup of chemical residue rubbing against your skin. Is this going to kill you? Probably not. But is this what babies should be clothed and swathed in? Should the poisoning of our land, water and air continue along with forced child labor for the sake of fashion? None of this is necessary now that organic cotton has become more widely available and affordable. If the item is organic, the label will say so.

Wool: Conventionally farmed sheep are sprayed with pesticides and are given antibiotics. The manufacturing of wool involves chemical dyes, formaldehyde, chlorine and bleaching. Look for organically grown and manufactured wool. If you are able to splurge, Alpaca wool is generally safe, not to mention soft and warm.

Cashmere: This is an eco-friendly fiber if it is not chemically treated or dyed and if the Kashmir goats are organically raised. Just keep in mind that 100% cashmere doesn't mean 100% organic. Also make sure that it isn't blended with other synthetic fibers.

Silk: Silk is renewable and biodegradable but again, look for organic silk that hasn't been chemically treated or blended with synthetic fibers.

Linen: Since linen comes from the flax plant you don't need to worry about the treatment of animals. But still be aware of chemical dyes and bleaching. Choose natural colors and you'll be good.

Bamboo: Bamboo grows quickly and without any chemicals and very little water making it a very sustainable and eco-friendly material. Clothing made from bamboo is softer than cotton and even wicks moisture away from the skin.

Warning: Avoid nylon and polyester fabrics. They are petroleum based so there are no eco-friendly versions of them. The bottom line is shop for quality, not quantity. It has been proven that spending a little more on a few quality items rather than stocking up on a bunch of cheap stuff saves money, clutter and waste in the long run.