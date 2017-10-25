Pop Con Comes Back to Milwaukee After Successful Inaugural Year

Coming off the huge success of last year’s Inaugural event, Pop Con Milwaukee is coming back bigger than ever Nov. 4-5 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Convention Center.

Sam Jones (star of Flash Gordon), Pete Rose (all-time MLB hit king), John Schneider (Bo Duke in “The Dukes of Hazard”), Burt Ward (Robin in “Batman”), Lee Meriwether (Catwoman in Batman), Danny Seagren (“Electric Company Spiderman”), Jackson Bostwick (“Captain Marvel”) and Lydia Green (Ewok in Empire Strikes Back) are all slated to make appearances in what will be the Midwest’s largest gathering of quality dealers, major celebrity guests and specialized programming of its kind.

Legendary artist Mike Grell and Arvell Jones will be on hand to create original art for their fans, sign autographs and curate a collection of original art done for the MEARS Pop Culture Gallery.

"I am looking forward to witnessing the positive interaction of our growing fan base with the diverse personality and achievements of the celebrities in attendance,” said Pop Con Milwaukee founder Troy R. Kinunen. “Pop Con has created an intimate and affordable setting where collectors, dealers and celebrities can meet. This is a throwback concept which embraces the ‘Good Ole Days’ of collecting before the age of the internet.”

