Coalition of BIPOC Artists in Milwaukee Writes Letter to Milwaukee Theater Community

Dear Milwaukee Theater Community:

As Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists who live or have worked in Milwaukee’s theater community and the Wisconsin theater community at large, we strive for a Milwaukee that is unified, thriving and grounded in principles of racial equity, trust and accountability. We believe in the power of our stories, the power of our people and the power this city holds to be a model for advancing social issues through the arts and other creative forces. We also value proposition and a necessary role in driving the very change we hope to see in the Milwaukee Theater community and Wisconsin at large.

Our country is in a moment of civil unrest. Black people are being targeted in the streets and in their homes. Our country is dealing with not one, but two, global pandemics. One of those we hope will be aided by a vaccine that will allow us to gather again. The other, systemic racism, is a pandemic and a public health crisis, ingrained in racial inequality in every aspect of American life. We write this open letter to all Milwaukee theater leaders, executives and theater partners to acknowledge that racism exists in the Milwaukee theater community and the Wisconsin Theater community at large. Inspired by the national We See You White American Theater movement, we write as a collective of Black voices. Our individual experiences are different, yet systematically, all tie back to the same systems we are protesting in the streets. We call for real change and that starts with those in power.

The City of Milwaukee’s Black or African American residents make up 38.84% of the population according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The unfortunate reality is that the leadership seats that populate nonprofit theaters don’t reflect any of the richness of our city. They are heavily white and male. BIPOC artists are very rarely seen at any leadership table at nearly all of the Wisconsin theater companies. Engaging community partners on a volunteer basis, who do not know or understand the theater culture, does not replace the need to engage

BIPOC artists in important decisions like play selection, hiring staff, strategic planning, inclusion and education. Nothing about us without us.

There is no more room for hiding behind tradition and “the way it’s done.” We no longer tolerate the practices of dismissing fresh ideas; assuming an actor’s cultural, educational and economic backgrounds; cultural appropriation; asking actors to act or play “ghetto,” turning BIPOC characters into caricatures in the name of comedy or to appease a director or writer’s biases; choosing to ignore or downplay complaints from BIPOC artists and staff when allegations of microaggressions or foul behavior are made; a BIPOC artist or staff member’s very presence being questioned, as if their presence denies opportunities for their white counterparts, fulfilling a diversity quota.

We are BIPOC artists and artisans whose artistic expressions are rooted in gifts and talents which were cultivated through years of study and professional training.

Black actors are not monolithic and our lived experiences should be honored in all aspects of your institution and communities. Wisconsin deserves to see the full spectrum of the Black experience through theatrical productions not only written by, but guided by Black theatre makers who are directors, designers, dramaturgs, choreographers, production staff and producers.

What We Expect to See From You

● Zero tolerance policies for racial aggressions in rehearsal halls and administrative offices. Provide clearly defined steps to make sure the reporting structure of racial aggressions does not leave room for diluting, neglecting or ignoring complaints made by BIPOC staff. This is especially vital in cases where reporting supervisors and leaders are white. This includes no more culturally insensitive comments, practices, microaggressions and denigrating acting exercises in rehearsal halls, classrooms, staff meetings and other arts gatherings.

● Required on-going anti-racist training for all staff, volunteers and board members.

● Policies and procedures for healing and reconciliation once harm has been done to repair relationships with Black artists, staff, patrons, etc.

● Black actors, directors, designers, technicians and theatre administrators having a genuine seat at the table. Again, nothing about us without us.

● Implement a racial equity lens, cultivating a multiplicity of perspectives to help spearhead your season planning process.

● Eliminate homogeneous artistic planning teams that historically lead to siloing Black experiences on stage. Relationship with the Black community means very little if we are not authentically included in telling our stories.

● Include compensation for consultant work from BIPOC community partners when budgeting for the fiscal year.

● Make visible, intentional steps to recruit, hire and properly nurture Black talent across all spectrums of the theater.

● Ensure BIPOC staff positions allow them to bring their full selves to their leadership.

● Pay living wages. Stipends or volunteer internships make it impossible for many BIPOC artists to apply due to the multi-generational wealth gap between BIPOC artists and their white peers.

● Reexamine performing and visual arts education with inclusivity. We advocate for the restoration of visual and performing arts programming in public schools.

● Provide training opportunities for educators in creative arts curriculum centered in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

● Hire BIPOC educators to create curriculum and train educators.

● Require anti-racist training for all teaching artists.

● Support local Black businesses and examine relationships with local Black owned businesses. Spend your dollars for catering, decor, marketing, renovation, equipment, supplies with Black businesses.

● Pay Black community leaders for the totality of their services. Whether you are trying to diversify your audiences, engage communities, change programming, or strategize for the future, the

Black voices you invite to the table should be paid. We know that BIPOC influencers serve on boards and may be in positions to make large contributions. We are specifically addressing BIPOC contributors who are still building their careers, working tirelessly for their communities with little pay, many who are unemployed. They deserve to be paid as consultants for the emotional labor you ask of them.

To Wisconsin Donors Who Fund the Arts:

Foundations and those who hold the keys to resources, now is the time to really examine where dollars go with an emphasis on racial equity. None of this work can be done without significant investment of resources in our community. Funds given primarily to predominantly white-led institutions (PWIs) for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) undermines and endangers the work of BIPOC-led organizations who have been doing EDI work before EDI practices were attached to funding. Engaging the depth of community knowledge, history and creative capital BIPOC artists and leaders have, is the vehicle that will move our city forward in a more equitable and just way.

What We Need from Funders:

● Significant multi-year gifts need to go directly to Black owned and led organizations.

● We call upon our local funders to consistently prioritize the advancement and wellbeing of community efforts that center Black people, artists and administrators.

● Hold predominantly white institutions accountable when it comes to the racial makeup of staff and artists who become recipients of funding.

● Examine the recipients’ staffing structure, hiring practices and track records with BIPOC before awarding resources to engage in community projects.

● Appropriately distribute resources to make these realities more tangible for all.

● Continue to create more equitable pathways for Black led initiatives to have access to funding

Now is the time. The work is difficult but possible and surely worth it. On what side of history will your theater stand one year from now?

Jessie Bailey Frank Britton Erica Brown Monet Butler Brittany Byrnes La’Ketta Caldwell James Carrington Christie Chiles Twillie Darrington Clark Carl Clemons Hopkins Cynthia Cobb Catina Cole Parrish Collier Lanette Costas Shaqita Crockett Cecilia Davis Olivia Dawson Raven Dockery Michelle Dobbs Krystal Drake Beverly Echols Ibraheem Farmer Tosha Freeman Cedric Gardner Jared Wayne Gladly Marti Gobel Lachrisa Grandberry Trachel Green Leah Harris DiMonte Henning Lonnae Hickman Shawn Holmes Camille Hunt Bill Jackson Alina John Chike Johnson Ameenah Kaplan Jennifer Latimore Gavin Lawrence Justin Lee Ashley Levells Matthew Lewis Latrice Lovett Tasha McCoy Mara McGhee Selena McKnight Chantae Miller Samantha Montgomery Greta Ogelsby Lee Palmer Don Pannell Sheri Williams Pannell Tony Poston Brandi Reed Brielle Richmond Sherrick Robinson Syd Robinson Jefferson A. Russell DeMone Seraphin Nadja Simmonds Malkia Stampley Nathaniel Stampley Braylen Stevens Kevin Sievert Leonard Sullivan Denzel Taylor Bethany Thomas Candace Thomas Sola Thompson Stephanie Umoh Una Van Duvall Barbara Wanzo Michael Anthony Williams Austin Winter Lori Woodall Vallea Woodbury