Fall Arts Guide 2017 Calendar

SEPTEMBER

THEATER

Almost, Maine

Peninsula Players

Sept. 6-Oct. 15

Br!nk New Play Festival

Renaissance Theaterworks

Multiple Venues

Sept. 7-12

Now in its fourth season, Renaissance Theaterworks’ Br!nk New Play Festival provides an invaluable platform for Midwestern women playwrights to develop their work. The program has expanded its offerings each year since its inception and 2017 promises a remarkable range of events. On the docket are playwriting workshops and staged readings of the festival’s full-length plays followed by talkbacks with playwrights Reina Hardy and Amanda Petefish-Schrag held at Renaissance’s home in the Broadway Theatre Center and touring venues. Artistic Associate and Director of New Play Development Mallory Metoxen speaks to the festival’s latest addition: “Now we are entering our fourth year, and to give more opportunities to more women playwrights, we have launched the Br!NK Br!efs: The 10 Minute Plays.” (Selena Milewski)

Next to Normal

All In Productions

Sept. 7-16

Over the River and Through the Woods

Sunset Playhouse

Sept. 7-24

Over Here: A Patriotic Review

Falls Patio Players

Sept. 8-10

Escanaba

Over Our Head Players

Sept. 8-24

Souvenir

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner)

Sept. 8-Nov. 5

Henry V

Boozy Bard

Sept. 11-13

The Clockwork Man, originsâ€¦

Cabaret Milwaukee

Astor Hotel Pub

Sept. 14-Oct. 1

Cabaret Milwaukee’s fully staged 1930s radio show-style productions have been vivifying historic Milwaukee venues for nearly four years. Their latest trilogy begins with The Clockwork Man, originsâ€¦ , which director Josh Bryan describes as “somewhere between melodramatic romance and Lovecraftian horror.” Set in 1917, it introduces heroes Pelonius and Sinfan in the trenches of World War I, and villain, Dr. Boggs, on a humanitarian mission in India. The show features familiar faces in its entr’acte segments, including stand-up comedian Michael Palmisano II and tap dancer Danielle Weber, as well as a host of new performers for the main storyline, which Bryan hopes will “provide an alternative to the archaic tropes through which people tend to view â€˜civilized’ and â€˜uncivilized’ cultures.” (Selena Milewski)

A Moon for the Misbegotten

The Bay Players

Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium

Sept. 15-23

Since their first performance in 1951, the Bay Players have promised approachable community theater, and this season’s fall production of A Moon for the Misbegotten , directed by Chelsea Drenning, doesn’t stray from that promise. The sequel to Eugene O’Neil’s Long Day’s Journey into Night , A Moon for the Misbegotten follows Jim Tyrone, an alcoholic landlord struggling with his mother’s death, and his tenants Josie and Phil Hogan, a father and daughter concerned about the threat of losing their farm. The play is a doleful look at family dynamics and the impact of parental expectation. (Morgan Hughes)

Boeing, Boeing

Racine Theatre Guild

Sept. 15-Oct. 1

The Racine Theatre Guild will take on French playwright Marc Camoletti’s classic farce Boeing, Boeing in a 13-show run over three weeks. The play, which stars Bernard, a Parisian architect who finds himself engaged to three unknowing stewardesses, has been performed everywhere from local theaters such as this to Broadway. The play also has a Wisconsin connection, in the form of Robert, an old friend of Bernard’s who hails from the dairy state in recent Broadway productions. (Rob Hullum)

Sex Please We’re Sixty

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Sept. 15-Oct. 1

Elvis!

Sunset Playhouse (Musical MainStage)

Sept. 18-19

Guys and Dolls

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Powerhouse)

Sept. 19-Oct. 29

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Broadway Theatre Center

Sept. 20-Oct.15

Two middle-aged New Yorkers wonder if their one-night stand could turn into something more permanent in this romance from Master Class playwright Terrence McNally. Todd Denning stars as Johnny, an idealistic short order cook, while Marcella Kearns plays Frankie, a woman whose insecurities complicate what she assumes to be a simple fling. F. Murray Abraham and Kathy Bates originated the roles for the play’s 1987 Off-Broadway debut. (Evan Rytlewski)

Small Things

Boulevard Theatre

Plymouth Church

Sept. 21-Oct. 8

An Ideal Husband

Company of Strangers

Sept. 22-30

The Who & the What

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stiemke)

Sept. 27-Nov. 5

Playwright and Brookfield native Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Disgraced was staged by the Rep last season and his brilliant mash-up of capitalism and terrorism The Invisible Hand the year before. His fans will deepen their admiration, I think, upon viewing his third play, a black comedy about a female Pakistani American writer’s examination of Islam’s traditions regarding women. Dad is a religious conservative, his daughters are not, and honesty has consequences in this highly relatable family tale. (John Schneider)

David Seebach’s Illusions in the Night

Sunset Playhouse

Sept. 28-Oct. 1

Working

Marquette Theatre (student production)

Sept. 28-Oct. 8

I Am My Own Wife

Theatre Gigante

UWM Kenilworth Studio 508

Sept. 28-Oct. 7

Dressed as the central character and subject, Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an openly gay East German transvestite who survived the Nazi and Communist regimes, actor Michael Stebbins will play the 40 characters of this one-man show. Chief among them is the playwright, Doug Wright, who viewed the real life Mahlsdorf as heroic, interviewed her repeatedly and learned to his dismay that she likely spied for the East German Stasi. Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson are directing. (John Schneider)

Silent Sky

Next Act Theatre

Sept. 28-Oct. 22

Though she was little recognized in her lifetime, Henrietta Swan Leavitt made invaluable contributions to the field of astronomy, discovering how to measure the distance between Earth and faraway galaxies. With humor and levity, playwright Lauren Gunderson tells the story of how Leavitt and her female lab peers (then dismissively known as “computers”) helped crack the men’s club that was the Harvard Observatory in the early 20th century. (Evan Rytlewski)

Wittenberg

Windfall Theatre

Sept. 29-Oct. 14

Hot Mikado

Skylight Music Theatre

Broadway Theatre Center

Sept. 29-Oct. 15

Gilbert and Sullivan’s satirical opera about an overzealous government quick to employ the death penalty got a jazzy makeover in this adaptation, which swapped the soundtrack out for the distinctly American sounds of swing music and the blues. The original 1939 musical starred legendary tap dancer Bill “Bojangles” Robinson but unfortunately has been mostly lost to time. Unable to find the original script and arrangements, writer David H. Bell and composer Rob Bowman started from near scratch for this version, which has been consistently popular since it debuted in 1986. (Evan Rytlewski)

DANCE

Artifacts

Wild Space Dance Company

The Goat Palace

Sept. 14-17

Driving past, you’d pay this Riverwest “palace” no heed. A greater contrast with Villa Terrace, the setting of Debra Loewen’s major site-specific dance performance last year, is unimaginable. “That was a â€˜have’ show,” Loewen said. “This is a â€˜have not’ show. It’s a big gritty space with six bays. I thought of an antique mall filled with the junk a person collects, artifacts of lives or a neighborhood. What happens if dancers inhabit them?” (John Schneider)

“Get It Out There”

Danceworks DanceLAB

Sept. 16

MUSIC

Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Sept. 14

“Music From Almost Yesterday featuring Accordion XXI Century”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Sept. 14

“Marco Sartor Classical Guitar Concert”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Sept. 15

“Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Sept. 15-17

Haydn, Brahms and Lajtha

Prometheus Trio

McIntosh-Goodrich Mansion

Sept. 18-19

Setting off upon their 18th year of residence at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, the Prometheus Trio will perform quite a variety of works from the Classical, Romantic and Contemporary repertoires. These are works “full of surprise, wit, precision and emotion,” according to the Conservatory’s Adam Shafer. There’s a trio by Joseph Haydn, Johannes Brahms’ Trio in C Major, Op. 87 and the Trio Concertant by Hungarian composer LÃ¡szlÃ³ Lajtha (1892-1963). (John Jahn)

World Music Festival

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

Sept. 19

“All music is folk music,” Louis Armstrong once noted with impeccable logic, “I ain’t never heard no horse sing a song.” A similar observation could be made of so-called “world music.” Categorical quibbling aside, an acquaintance with far-flung musical traditions expands one’s ears and demonstrates the commonalities underlying human music making. UW-Whitewater’s one-day World Music Festival presents four groups from as many countries, including a Polish multi-instrumentalist celebrated for using instruments of the Middle Ages, one of the few female soloists on the Iranian lute and headliners representing Galician and Chilean musical traditions. (Tyler Friedman)

“Season Sampler”

Florentine Opera @ the Center Series

Sept. 22-23

“Gershwin!”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Sept. 22-23

Sam Fazio Trio

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Sept. 23

“The World of César Franck”

Frankly Music

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 E. Knapp St.

Sept. 25

An undeservedly somewhat neglected composer, César Franck gets a Frankly Music concert program all to himself! Frank Almond, Yuka Kadota, Margot Schwartz, Susan Babini, Adam Golka and Christoper Berry perform some of Franck’s sonorous works for chamber musicians: Sonata for Violin and Piano, Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34 and several selected pieces for organ (at which the Franco-Belgian maestro was one of music history’s greatest practitioners). (John Jahn)

“Jérémy Jouve Classical Guitar Concert”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Sept. 28

“A Soulful Tribute: Hathaway and Cooke”

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Wilson Theater)

Sept. 29-30

“De Waart Conducts Mozart”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Sept. 29-30

VISUAL ART

CONTINUING

“Strata & Cipher: Barbara Manger and Richard Taylor”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Through Sept. 10

“Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists 2016 Exhibition”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through Sept. 17

“Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Sept. 17

“Cedarburg Artists Guild: Endless Expressions”

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Through Sept. 18

“Collection Focus: Renie Breskin Adams”

Racine Art Museum

Through Sept. 24

“Shie and Acord: Recent Acquisitions”

Racine Art Museum

Through Sept. 24

“Small Gifts from Big Donorsâ€”Part 2”

Racine Art Museum

Through Sept. 24

“Inside Job”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Through Sept. 30

“The Temple of Flora”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Dec. 10

“Mary L. Nohl Suitcase Exhibition”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Through Oct. 8

“2017 Annual Members Show”

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

Through Oct. 7

“Featured Member Exhibition: PJ Boylan”

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

Through Oct. 7

“Frank Lloyd Wright: Buildings for the Prairie”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Oct. 15

“Cedarburg Artists Guild Annual Juried Exhibit”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Through Oct. 15

“Lois Bielefeldâ€”All In: Shorewood Girls Cross Country”

Charles Allis Art Museum

Through Oct. 22

The intimate travails of high school athletes are on display in Lois Bielefeld’s new series, which follows her daughter’s cross country team across an entire season. The photos capture workouts, races and the tense and joyful moments of competition. Bielefeld is not new to portraiture, and has shown her work in various galleries, including The Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago and during her time as an artist in residency in Bourglinster, Luxembourg. (Morgan Hughes)

“Coalition of Photographic Arts: In a Fashion”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Oct. 26

“Inside/Outside: Katy Cowan: reflected-into-themselves-into-reflected”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Through Oct. 29

“The Bonsai Exhibit”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Through Oct. 31

“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Nov. 5

“RAM Artist Fellowship Exhibition 2017”

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Through Nov. 25

“Cultivating Creativity: Celebrating 75 Years of Wustumâ€”Part 3”

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Through Nov. 25

Jacob Baker

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

Peter Jodocy

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

“Variations on a Theme: Vessels from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through Jan. 21, 2018

“Mythologies: Eugene Von Breunchenheim”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Karen Johnson Boyd: Unpacking Her Clay Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through July 27

OPENING

“Masterworks from the Grohmann Museumâ€”Celebrating 10 Years”

Grohmann Museum

Sept. 8-Dec. 29

“The idea was: we want to celebrate our 10th anniversary with something from our collection,” says James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum. He adds: “We wanted to go back to where we started”â€”the Eckhart Grohmann collection of work and industry-related paintings that formed the core of the museum’s holdings. Kieselburg culled more than 30 or so works from the collection for the exhibition, representing each topical subset such as farm laborers, artisanal craftspeople, miners and factory workers as represented by four centuries of artists whose eyes were trained on the men (and women) whose hands and shoulders held up the material world. (David Luhrssen)

“Things are what we encounter: Dr. Charles Smith”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Sept. 10-Dec. 31

Charles Smith’s youth was profoundly affected by racism. His father was killed in what Smith supposes was a racially motivated attack. The next year, his mother brought the family to Emmitt Till’s funeral. These events led Smith to turn his home and yard into a sculpture garden of African American history later in life. Artist Heather Hart has created an installation at Kohler Arts Center that will house 20 of Smith’s sculptures and help to tell his story. (Rob Hullum)

“Emojis, Lies, Instagram Muses and Headline News”

Latino Arts Gallery

Sept.11-Oct. 13

Experimental art meets political discourse at the Latino Arts Gallery this fall. Artist Pedro Vélez combines his fascination with news media, social networking, politics and the anxiety that comes from each of these things into “visual essays” displayed across various media in a new exhibition, “Emojis, Lies, Instagram Muses and Headline News.” In addition to visual art, Vélez is a tenured columnist, having written for several publications including Artnet Magazine and New Art Examiner . (Morgan Hughes)

“Woven Images 2017” (student exhibit)

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Sept. 14-Nov. 9

“2017 Sum Total”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Sept. 15-Nov. 9

“The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Sept. 13-Dec. 31

Fifty international artists explore the diverse meanings and observances of the Sabbath in an exhibit organized by the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Museum of New York. The Milwaukee museum describes it this way: “When faced with a rapidly changing community characterized by increasing ethnic diversity, interfaith families, challenges affecting the organized institutions of Jewish life and an unprecedented merger into the fabric of North American life, what does the seventh day mean to contemporary Jews?” (John Schneider)

Anthony Hernandez

Milwaukee Art Museum

Sept. 15-Jan. 1, 2018

Anthony Hernandez could well be deemed the photographer laureate of Los Angeles. The 70-year-old photographer has documented the many faces of La La Land since the late 1960s. His first retrospective gathers some 160 works taken from Hernandez’ more than 45-year career. From early noir-ish black and whites, to color captures of Rodeo Drive’s vanity, through poignant habitats of the homeless, Hernandez presents L.A. in all of its contradictory glory. (Tyler Friedman)

“75 at 75: Significant Works from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Sept. 17-Dec. 30

The Racine Art Museum is the offspring of the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. Like a good doting child, RAM is mounting an exhibition to honor the 75th anniversary of its parent institution. “75 at 75: Significant Works from RAM’s Collection” selects 75 representative pieces from its collection of nearly 10,000, curated to tell stories about their artists, donors and conservators. How has RAM managed to build the nation’s largest collection of contemporary craft? What was the life of these objects before joining the RAM family? (Tyler Friedman)

“Paul Smith: Masters of Craft”

Racine Art Museum

Sept. 17-Dec. 30

“Brass and Friends”

UWM Chamber Music Milwaukee

Sept. 21

“Wandering Wisconsin: Concrete Park”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Sept. 23

“Wisconsin Painters Studio Alumni Show”

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Sept. 23-Nov. 6

“Dean Meeker: Myths and Masquerades”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Sept. 23-Jan. 14, 2018

“Sorehead Hill: Jesse Howard”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Sept. 24-Jan. 7, 2018

Morehshin Allahyari (lecture)

UWM Peck School of the Arts (Artists Now! Series)

Sept. 27

OCTOBER

THEATER

CONTINUING

The Clockwork Man, originsâ€¦

Cabaret Milwaukee

Through Oct. 1

Boeing Boeing

Racine Theatre Guild

Through Oct. 1

Sex Please We’re Sixty

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Through Oct. 1

David Seebach’s Illusions in the Night

Sunset Playhouse

Through Oct. 1

Working

Marquette Theatre (student production)

Through Oct. 8

Small Things

Boulevard Theatre

Plymouth Church

Through Oct. 8

I Am My Own Wife

Theatre Gigante

Through Oct. 7

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Through Oct. 15

Hot Mikado

Skylight Music Theatre

Through Oct. 15

Almost, Maine

Peninsula Players

Through Oct. 15

Silent Sky

Next Act Theatre

Through Oct. 22

Guys and Dolls

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Powerhouse)

Through Oct. 29

Souvenir

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre (Stackner)

Through Nov. 5

The Who and The What

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stiemke)

Through Nov. 5

OPENING

The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark

Voices Found Repertory (The Arcade Theatre)

Oct. 9-22

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (family friendly)

First Stage (First Steps Series)

Oct. 1-29

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Broadway Series)

Oct. 3-8

All the Great Books (Abridged)

In Tandem Theatre

Tenth Street Theatre

Oct. 5-29

Cocktail parties are a drag. But In Tandem Theatre’s production of All the Great Books (Abridged) should help ease the burden of small talk while preparing you to put those supercilious comp-lit grad students in their place. The curtains open on an English class’ alarming realization that their graduation is imperiled by a difficult final exam. To avoid the unthinkable, the drama professor, student teacher and gym coach join forces for a frantic tour of the literary canon in 90 minutes. (Tyler Friedman)

Dead Man’s Carnival

Miramar Theatre

Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1

Dead Man’s Carnival’s First Friday series continues through the fall at the Miramar. Each show features different carnival acts from around the country performing music, carnival and burlesque acts. The season finale will be a Tom Waits tribute on Dec 1. (Jennifer Walter)

Pepper’s Ghost

Alchemist Theatre

Oct. 6-28

Alchemist Theatre’s Halloween show is back by popular demand, featuring a new script with a cast of familiar faces. Throw in some themed drinks and decorations, and the theater becomes frighteningly festive. In the words of director Aaron Kopec, the Halloween special is more than just a show, “it’s a fun night out for grown ups who don’t want to wait in lines for haunted houses anymore.” (Jennifer Walter)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (family friendly)

First Stage

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Todd Wehr Theater

Oct. 6-Nov. 5

Say “Ian Fleming” and think James Bond, but Fleming was also responsible for a timeless and wonderful children’s bookâ€” Chitty Chitty Bang Bangâ€” about an old jalopy that finds new life (literally!) in the hands of dedicated father and eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts. This enrapturing tale was made into a fabulous 1968 film starring Dick van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes and Lionel Jeffries. First Stage presents a very kid-friendly stage adaptation based upon that classic film and including its memorable, tuneful score by Richard and Robert Sherman. (John Jahn)

Macbeth

Boozy Bard

Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery

Oct. 9-11

Best Place at Pabst comes alive with drinks and drama for another season. The upcoming show, Macbeth , is a shortened version of the original script, with actors and actresses choosing their roles just minutes before the show begins. Notoriously unprepared and wildly entertaining, this spontaneous adaptation puts the Bard’s classics in a not-so-sober light. (Jennifer Walter)

Toil and Trouble (student production)

UW-Whitewater Theatre

Oct. 9-15

Anna Deavere Smith

Milwaukee Theatre

Oct. 11

Sister Act

Sunset Playhouse

Oct. 12-Nov. 5

Based on the 1992 hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, this upbeat musical combines dancing, divas and disguiseâ€”all within the walls of a convent. Sent to live with nuns after witnessing a murder, singer Deloris Van Cartier shows the sisters how to brighten up their daily worship. When Delores’ cover is blown, the nuns band together to protect their honorary sister. (Jennifer Walter)

Don Juan (student production)

UW-Parkside Theatre

Oct. 13-22

One Drop of Love

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

Oct. 16

The Performance Ecology Project (world premiere)

Cooperative Performance

Oct. 18-29

The show features a group of performersâ€”actors, dancers, musicians and poetsâ€”who “hunt and gather” encounters with their environment. It’s what Jeff Grygny, the show’s director, calls “fieldwork”â€”testing hypotheses as to how we interact with nature. Whether on the second floor of the Center’s Riverside Branch during the week, or sitting outside at the park on weekends, viewers of all ages are invited to experience this collaborative performance celebrating the outdoors. (Jennifer Walter)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Off The Wall Theatre

Oct. 18-29

Esperanza Rising

Milwaukee Youth Theatre

Lincoln Center for the Arts

Oct. 19-20

A family of immigrants, forced to give up their wealthy lifestyle in Mexico, settle in California during the 1930s to become migrant workers. This theatrical adaptation of Pam MuÃ±oz Ryan’s novel, published in 2000, couldn’t be performed at a more appropriate time. “There is a lot of history to be learned from this play for both our actors and for audiences,” says Volunteer Coordinator Judy Swanson, noting the themes of discrimination and acceptance that are still relevant today. (Jennifer Walter)

The Burials

Cardinal Stritch Theatre

Oct. 20-29

Indoor/Outdoor

Racine Theatre Guild

Oct. 20-Nov 5

Sex with Strangers

Renaissance Theaterworks

Oct. 20-Nov. 12

Beyond The Beatles: The British Invasion

Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage)

Oct. 23-24

Jersey Boys

UW-Whitewater, Young Auditorium

Oct. 25

The Clockwork Man’s Delirium

Cabaret Milwaukee

Oct. 25-28

Phantasies Such as These

Sunset Playhouse (After Sunset Studio)

Oct. 26-29

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building

Oct. 27-Nov. 12

This musical drama boasts some impressive credentials. With book by Peter Parnell, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, grounding in the classic Victor Hugo novel and based as well upon the 1996 Disney animated film, Waukesha Civic Theatre’s production of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame features memorable songs from the film (“Out There,” “Hellfire,” “The Bells of Notre Dame”) as well as new music (“Rest and Recreation,” “Flight into Egypt”). (John Jahn)

DANCE

Dancing on the Ceiling: performances by women of a certain age

Simone Ferro and Friends @ Danceworks

Oct. 21-22

ArtsBridge

Milwaukee Ballet and Florentine Opera

Oct. 27

MUSIC

“An American Songbook Soirée”

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Oct. 4

Rose Ensemble: “Il Poverello: The Life and Legacy of St. Francis of Assisi”

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

Oct. 5

“You’ve Got A Friend”

Sunset Playhouse (SideNotes Cabaret)

Oct. 5-8

Thomas Pandolfi: “Gershwin, Hamlisch and the Movies”

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Oct. 6

“Raphaella Smits Classical Guitar Concert”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Oct. 6

Fine Arts Quartet

Helene Zelazo Center

Oct. 8

In 1963, after many years of summer concerts on the campus of UW-Milwaukee, the Fine Arts Quartet was invited to become the university’s Quartet-in-Residence; it has, in fact, been such ever since. A look at FAQ’s concert history shows that it has performed live all over the world and made numerous recordings for the Naxos, Mercury, Vox and others over the decades. Their October concert features Joseph Haydn’s “Sunrise” String Quartet in B-flat Major, Samuel Barber’s B Minor String Quartet and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No.14, Op.131. (John Jahn)

“A Toast to 70 Strong”

Wisconsin Philharmonic

Oct. 10

“Under The Street Lamp”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 13-15

“Evensong”

Bel Canto Chorus

Oct. 15

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles: “It Gets Better”

UW-Whitewater, Young Auditorium

Oct. 19

“Skipper’s Alley”

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Oct. 20

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Wilson Theater)

Oct. 20

The Merry Widow

Florentine Opera

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Uihlein Hall

Oct. 20-21

The Merry Widow (Die lustige Witwe) is a classic operetta about a wealthy widow and her fellow Parisian’s attempts to keep her riches in their own city by finding her the right husband. It’s a work by one of operetta’s mastersâ€”the Austro-Hungarian composer Franz LehÃ¡r (and his collaborators, librettists Viktor Léon and Leo Stein). In this sure-to-be opulent Florentine production, Alyson Cambridge returns to the company in her role debut as Hanna Glawari (the rich widow). Other cast members include baritone Corey McKern (Danilo) and tenor Cody Austin (making his Florentine debut as Camille). (John Jahn)

“Stars and Stripes: American Icons”

Concord Chamber Orchestra

Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St.

Oct. 21

The church in Wauwatosa that will be hosting this Concord Chamber Orchestra concert will at times fairly resound with patriotic tunes both familiar and obscure. And by “patriotic” I don’t mean the simple-minded, chest-thumping, nationalistic kind, but a rather more reflective and thoughtful take upon the music of American composers. This CCO concert (with guest narrator) features works such as the George Washington March by Francis Hopkinson, Rip van Winkle Overture by George Chadwick, Lincoln Portrait by Aaron Copland and effervescent Candide Overture by Leonard Bernstein. (John Jahn)

“Capella Pratensis: Missa Lutherana”

Early Music Now

Oct. 21

Milwaukee Festival Brass at St. John’s Lutheran

Oct. 21

Joey Alexander

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Oct. 21

Joey Alexander may look like any other fresh-faced 13 year old, but sit him at a Steinway and marvel at the musical maturity that instills envy even in seasoned veteran pianists. Alexander has already waxed two albums that have earned him three Grammy nominations and the admiration of influential contemporary jazzmen such as Wynton Marsalis. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts hosts the young phenom for an evening of jazz standards and original compositions. (Tyler Friedman)

“Simple Gifts: A Collaboration”

Waukesha Choral Union

Oct. 21

Milwaukee Children’s Choir: “Evoking Sounds 1: Sounds of Color”

Cathedral Church of All Saints

Oct. 21

“Seasons in Song”

Master Singers of Milwaukee

North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Road, Brookfield

Oct. 21-22 (respectively)

This concert features the lovely and highly evocative Mid-Winter Songs (1980) by American composer Morton Johannes Lauridsen (b. 1943). The piece’s five movements’ titles give you some idea what you’ll be experiencing: “Lament for PasiphaÃ«,” “Like Snow,” “She Tells Her Love While Half Asleep,” “Mid-Winter Waking” and “Intercession in Late October.” (John Jahn)

“MYSO Playathon 2017”

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

Bayshore Town Center

Oct. 22

Following a concentrated period of fundraising (and hot off a concert tour of Argentina and Uruguay), the 1,000-members of MYSOâ€”three full orchestras, seven string orchestras, a wind ensemble, two flute choirs, several jazz combos and moreâ€”will perform for the public for free in this, their only annual event that features every single one of their instrumental groups. (John Jahn)

“Serenade and Swan Songs”

Philomusica Quartet

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Oct. 23

Entering into their 10th season, the spirited resident quartet at the Wisconsin Lutheran College, Philomusica String Quartet, will continue to enchant their loyal and growing audience with famous and familiar as well as overlooked and rarely heard gems of the string quartet repertoire. Their first concert of the season features works representing three musical eras: Classical, Romantic and Post-Romantic/Modern. These are (respectively) Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in F Major (the “Hoffstetter”), Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80 and Gabriel Fauré’s String Quartet in E Minor, Op. 121. (John Jahn)

Sphinx Virtuosi: “Concerti per Venti”

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Oct. 27

Black Violin

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 28

To many ears the sound of the violin indexes a white aesthetic typified by the Western classical tradition. Such a myopic view overlooks figures such as Eddie South, “the Dark Angel of the Violin,” or longtime Ellingtonian Ray Nance. Wil B. and Kev Marcus, the classically trained violist and violinist behind Black Violin, are the latest avatars of this African American fiddle tradition. Influenced by both hip-hop and classical music, Black Violin serves forth a sui generis cultural compound. (Tyler Friedman)

“Fall Masterworks Concert”

Racine Symphony Orchestra

Frances Bedford Concert Hall

Oct. 28

The Racine Symphony’s annual Masterworks Concert not only contains classical music masterpieces, but also a master musician featured as guest soloist; this year’s event offers the RSO’s current artist-in-residence, pianist Wael Farouk. He’ll play the Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, of Frédéric Chopin, which was written in 1830 by the then 20-year-old Polish composer and given its premiere in October of that year in Warsaw. Also on the program is Symphony No. 86 in D majorâ€”the fifth of the six so-called Paris Symphonies written by Joseph Haydn. (John Jahn)

“Timo Korhonen Classical Guitar Concert”

UWM Peck School of the Arts Music Recital Hall

Oct. 29

Finnish classical guitarist Timo Korhonen will play as a part of the UWM Peck School of the Arts Guitar Series this fall, presented in conjunction with the UWM Classical Guitar Student Organization. Considered one of the most renowned classical guitarists of his generation, Korhonen has been performing since the age of 14, and has been travelling internationally to do so since the age of 17. He has played in more than 30 countries. Currently, he is a docent at the Turku Music Academy in Finland. (Morgan Hughes)

VISUAL ART

CONTINUING

“The Temple of Flora”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Dec. 10

“Mary L. Nohl Suitcase Exhibition”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Through Oct. 8

“2017 Annual Members Show”

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

Through Oct. 7

“Featured Member Exhibition: PJ Boylan”

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

Through Oct. 7

“Frank Lloyd Wright: Buildings for the Prairie”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Oct. 15

“Cedarburg Artists Guild Annual Juried Exhibit”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Through Oct. 15

“Emojis, Lies, Instagram Muses and Headline News”

Latino Arts

Through Oct. 20

“Lois Bielefeldâ€”All In: Shorewood Girls Cross Country”

Charles Allis Art Museum

Through Oct. 22

“Coalition of Photographic Arts: In a Fashion”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Oct. 26

“Inside/Outside: Katy Cowan: reflected-into-themselves-into-reflected”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Through Oct. 29

“The Bonsai Exhibit”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Through Oct. 31

“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Nov. 5

“Wisconsin Painters Studio Alumni Show”

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Through Nov. 6

“Woven Images 2017” (student exhibit)

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Through Nov. 9

“2017 Sum Total”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Through Nov. 9

“RAM Artist Fellowship Exhibition 2017”

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Through Nov. 25

“Cultivating Creativity: Celebrating 75 Years of Wustumâ€”Part 3”

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Through Nov. 25

“Masterworks from the Grohmann Museumâ€”Celebrating 10 Years”

Grohmann Museum

Through Dec. 29

“The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Through Dec. 31

Jacob Baker

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

Peter Jodocy

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

“Things Are What We Encounter: Dr. Charles Smith”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

“Paul Smith: Masters of Craft”

Racine Art Museum

Through Dec. 30

Anthony Hernandez

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Jan. 1, 2018

“75 AT 75: Significant Works from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through Jan. 7, 2018

“Dean Meeker: Myths and Masquerades”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Sorehead Hill: Jesse Howard”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Jan. 7, 2018

“Variations on a Theme: Vessels from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through Jan. 21, 2018

“Mythologies: Eugene Von Breunchenheim”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Karen Johnson Boyd: Unpacking Her Clay Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through July 27, 2018

OPENING

“James Rosenquist: F-111 (South, West, North, East), 1974”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Oct. 5-Jan. 18, 2018

“The World Turned Upside Down: Apocalyptic Imagery in England 1750-1850”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Oct. 6-Jan. 18, 2018

The social and political changes of the 1700s in England brought with them no shortage of uncertainty and fear, much of which is captured in art from the era. This exhibit curated by Dr. Sarah Schaefer, a visiting assistant professor of art at UW-Milwaukee, spotlights some of the bleaker art of that era, compiling not only paintings and drawings but also pamphlets, illustrated books and political fliers, all of which convey a palpable sense of gloom and dread. (Evan Rytlewski)

“Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Oct. 5-Jan. 18, 2018

“Gerit Grimm’s Fairytales: In a Time Neither Now nor Then”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Oct. 7-Jan. 14, 2018

Gerit Grimm’s life has a fairy tale’s arc. Born in communist East Germany, Grimm was initially trained as a factory potter. Now an assistant professor in the ceramic program at UW-Madison, Grimm’s nontraditional, figurative ceramics range in size from miniatures to life-size and beyond. Inspired by the fairytales of her namesake, the Brothers Grimm, as well as other myths and biblical stories, Grimm’s ceramics fire the imagination like their best literary counterparts. (Tyler Friedman)

“Small Gifts from Big Donorsâ€”Part 3”

Racine Art Museum

Oct. 8-Feb. 4, 2018

“Back to School”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Oct. 12-Jan. 28, 2018

“Roger Smith Drawings and Watercolors”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Oct. 19-Jan. 28, 2018

“FANTASTIC: Four Contemporary American Illustration Artists”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Oct. 16-Dec. 2

David Lenz (lecture)

UWM Peck School of the Arts (Artists Now! Series)

Oct. 18

“Printmakers: Jack Pachuta, Jewell Riano, Susan Steinhafel and Paul Yank”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Oct. 19-Nov. 26

“Joan Hollnagel: Absurd Observations”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Oct. 19-Nov. 26

“Crossing Over 2017” (student exhibit)

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Oct. 20-Nov. 10

“Perspective: The Chair”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Oct. 20-March 3, 2018

Deborah Jojola (lecture)

UWM Peck School of the Arts (Artists Now! Series)

Oct. 25

“DÃ­a de los Muertos Ofrendas”

Latino Arts

Oct. 26-Nov. 17

NOVEMBER

THEATER

CONTINUING

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (family friendly)

First Stage

Through Nov. 5

Souvenir

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner)

Through Nov. 5

The Who and The What

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stiemke)

Through Nov. 5

Indoor/Outdoor

Racine Theatre Guild

Through Nov. 5

Sister Act

Sunset Playhouse

Through Nov. 5

Sex with Strangers

Renaissance Theaterworks

Through Nov. 12

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Through Nov. 12

OPENING

The Clockwork Man’s Heart

Cabaret Milwaukee

Nov. 1-11

The Witch in 204

Memories Dinner Theatre

Nov. 3-12

KRINGLEâ€¦The Musical?

Over Our Head Players

Nov. 3-19

Frank Ferrante’s An Afternoon with Groucho

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Nov. 8

Aquila Theatre Company: Sense and Sensibility

UW-Whitewater, Young Auditorium

Nov. 8

26 Miles

UWM Theatre Studio 508

Nov. 8-12

Aquila Theatre Company: Hamlet

UW-Whitewater, Young Auditorium

Nov. 9

On the Verge, or the Geography of Yearning (student production)

Marquette Theatre

Nov. 9-19

Following the story of three time-traveling female explorers, these adventurous women take viewers on a journey over centuries of ancient history, transcending time through thought-provoking, witty language. Director Maureen Kilmurry fell in love with the script when she first read it, saying On the Verge is unlike anything she’s ever seen. “It is full of surprises on all levels,” Kilmurry says. (Jennifer Walter)

Murder for Two

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner)

Nov. 10-Jan. 14, 2018

Holmes and Watson

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Powerhouse)

Nov. 14-Dec. 17

Switch Witch (family friendly)

Sunset Playhouse

Nov. 15-18

The Secret Mask

Next Act Theatre

Nov. 16-Dec. 10

“Ex Fabula: Risking It”

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

Nov. 17

7 (x1) Samurai

Theatre Gigante

Nov. 17-19

Annie

Skylight Music Theatre

Nov. 17-Dec. 23

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

Acacia Theatre

Nov. 18-Dec. 3

School of Rock

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Broadway Series)

Nov. 21-26

In this new musical adaptation of the heartwarming 2003 Jack Black comedy, written by the film’s screenwriter Mike White, a failed musician poses as a substitute music teacher at a prep school and finds an opportunity to live out his rock star fantasies. In addition to all the music from the movie, the musical features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber. And, yes, the kids on stage are actually playing their own instruments. (Evan Rytlewski)

Miracle on South Division Street

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Nov. 22-Dec. 17

A Charlie Brown Christmas (family friendly)

First Stage

Nov. 24-Dec. 31

The Christmas Schooner

Memories Dinner Theatre

Nov. 25-Dec. 17

A Christmas Carol

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Pabst)

Nov. 28-Dec. 24

Beauty and the Beast

Sunset Playhouse

Nov. 30-Dec. 23

DANCE

La Boheme

Milwaukee Ballet

Nov. 2-5

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Uihlein Hall

Already gorgeous at its 2012 premiere, Michael Pink’s transformation into dance of Giacomo Puccini’s beloved opera should be breathtaking now given the careful reworking his ballets receive in revival. Moving the tale of starving artists forward to a more recognizable 1950s Paris, Pink fashioned the intimate scenes of friendship, love and loss at the story’s heart to allow the dancers ample room for passion and virtuosity. Highly individualized full company scenes are among his finest. (John Schneider)

Aparna Ramaswamy: They Rose at Dawn

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Nov. 11

Mad Li(m)bs

Danceworks Performance Company

Danceworks Studio Theatre

Nov. 11, 12 and 16-18

“I always wonder what our audience takes from our work,” the boundary-pushing Dani Kuepper explained. To get some idea, she’ll recreate with her DPC colleagues an honest, heartfelt, potentially very funny dance she made with her UW-Milwaukee students last winter to music by Meredith Monk. Actor-playwrights Jason Powell and Andrea Moser, who’ll also perform, will help restructure the piece to include improvisations driven by audience member’s on-the-spot thoughts about whatever the heck is going on. (John Schneider)

Hyperlocal MKE

Nov. 12

Stomp

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

Nov. 13

MUSIC

“A Stritch Music Performance” (Fall Concert)

Cardinal Stritch University

Nov. 2

Jarabe Mexicano

Latino Arts

Nov. 3

Chorisma

UW-Washington County

Nov. 3

“Bach in the Basilica”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 4-5

Milwaukee Children’s Choir Fall Recital

St. Sebastian’s Church

Nov. 5

“Music of the 1960s: The Mad Men Era”

Wisconsin Philharmonic featuring Five By Design

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Nov. 7

The musical achievements of the 1960s counterculture threaten to obscure an equally rich contemporaneous musical happening, which we might call the last gasp of the Great American Songbook. A division of labor relegating separate tasks to composer, lyricist, arranger and performer, yielded a sophistication that was lost with the ascendance of the jack-of-all-trades singer-songwriter. The Wisconsin Philharmonic, assisted by vocal group Five By Design, will dedicate a performance to the melodies of Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer and other tunesmiths who provided the sonic backdrop for a more elegant 1960s milieu. (Tyler Friedman)

Maura O’Connell and Karan Casey

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Nov. 10

“Take Me To The River”

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Wilson Theater

Nov. 10

Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 10-12

“Le PoÃ¨me Harmonique: Danza! Spanish Dances in 17th Century France”

Early Music Now

Nov. 11

David Francey

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Nov. 12

“Thanksgiving Promises”

Festival City Symphony

Pabst Theater

Nov. 12

“The promise of living, with hope and thanksgiving, is born of our loving and sharing with friends and our neighbors.” That’s a line from Aaron Copland’s 1954 opera-for-television, The Tender Land , from which the Festival City Symphony performs an orchestral suite. Indeed, all the works on the pre-holiday concert speak of the same spirit. There’s also the swirling Spitfire Prelude and Fugue by William Walton (1942), Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning composer Jennifer Higdon’s “Teton Range” from All Things Majestic and more. (John Jahn)

“Bernstein and Brahms”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 17-18

“An Evening of Gilbert and Sullivan”

Florentine Opera @ the Center Series

Nov. 17-19

“Veterans’ Day Salute”

Kettle Moraine Symphony Orchestra

Silver Linings Arts Center, West Bend

Nov. 19

The Kettle Moraine Symphony’s Diana Jonen says that they’re attempting to get “the West Bend High School Chorus as well as the UW-Washington County Community Chorus on the program,” but as of this writing that hasn’t been finalized. Regardless, the works on the orchestra’s program are a patriot’s dream. There’s the American National Anthem, “The Washington Post March,” “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Victory at Sea” (TV score themes by Richard Rodgers) and various other musical homages to our men and women in uniform. The classical highlight is Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 ( The Romantic ). (John Jahn)

“Thanksgiving”

Present Music

Cathedral of St. John

Nov. 19

Present Music’s annual Sunday afternoon Thanksgiving concert in the welcoming setting of the Cathedral of St. John has always been thoughtful, engaging America’s ethnic mosaic. This year’s concert features a world premiere by Ingram Marshall drawn from the tradition of Southern shape note singing. Also on the program are works by Armenian American Mary Kouyoumdjian and Iranian American Sahba Aminikia. (David Luhrssen)

“Canadian Brass Holiday”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 29

“Served Hot”

UWM Chamber Music Milwaukee with TORCH Ensemble

Nov. 30

VISUAL ART

CONTINUING

“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Nov. 5

“Wisconsin Painters Studio Alumni Show”

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Through Nov. 6

“Woven Images 2017” (student exhibit)

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Through Nov. 9

“2017 Sum Total”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Through Nov. 9

“Crossing Over 2017” (student exhibit)

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Through Nov. 10

“DÃ­a de los Muertos Ofrendas”

Latino Arts

Through Nov. 17

“RAM Artist Fellowship Exhibition 2017”

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Through Nov. 25

“Cultivating Creativity: Celebrating 75 Years of Wustumâ€”Part 3”

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Through Nov. 25

“Printmakers: Jack Pachuta, Jewell Riano, Susan Steinhafel and Paul Yank”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Through Nov. 26

“Joan Hollnagel: Absurd Observations”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Through Nov. 26

“FANTASTIC: Four Contemporary American Illustration Artists”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Through Dec. 2

“The Temple of Flora”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Dec. 10

“Masterworks from the Grohmann Museumâ€”Celebrating 10 Years”

Grohmann Museum

Through Dec. 29

“The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Through Dec. 31

Jacob Baker

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

Peter Jodocy

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

“Things are what we encounter: Dr. Charles Smith”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

“Paul Smith: Masters of Craft”

Racine Art Museum

Through Dec. 30

Anthony Hernandez

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Jan. 1, 2018

“75 AT 75: Significant Works from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through Jan. 7, 2018

“Dean Meeker: Myths and Masquerades”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Gerit Grimm’s Fairytales: In a Time Neither Now nor Then”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Mythologies: Eugene Von Breunchenheim”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Sorehead Hill: Jesse Howard”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Jan. 7, 2018

“James Rosenquist: F-111 (South, West, North, East), 1974”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through Jan. 18, 2018

“The World Turned Upside Down: Apocalyptic Imagery in England, 1750-1850”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through Jan. 18, 2018

“Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through Jan. 18, 2018

“Variations on a Theme: Vessels from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through Jan. 21, 2018

“Back to School”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Through Jan. 28, 2018

“Roger Smith Drawings and Watercolors”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Through Jan. 28, 2018

“Small Gifts from Big Donorsâ€”Part 3”

Racine Art Museum

Through Feb. 4, 2018

“Perspective: The Chair”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Through March 3, 2018

“Karen Johnson Boyd: Unpacking Her Clay Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through July 27, 2018

OPENING

Della Wells (lecture)

UWM Peck School of the Arts (Artists Now! Guest Lecture Series)

Nov. 1

“Kettle Moraine Fine Arts Guild Holiday Show”

Schauer Arts & Activities Center

Nov. 11-Jan. 2, 2018

“Clandestine Possessionsâ€”new collaborative work by James Pederson and Mariah Klemens” & “Family Timeâ€”paintings by James Pederson and Jackson Hunt”

Charles Allis Art Museum

Nov. 16-April 15, 2018

“2017 MOWA Members’ Show”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Nov. 18-Jan. 7, 2018

“Main Street Gallery’s Blizzard of Art”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Nov. 29-Jan. 14, 2018

“The Little Show: CCC’s Annual Juried Exhibit”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Nov. 30-Jan. 14, 2018

DECEMBER

THEATER

CONTINUING

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

Acacia Theatre

Through Dec. 3

The Secret Mask

Next Act Theatre

Through Dec. 10

The Christmas Schooner

Memories Dinner Theater

Through Dec. 17

Miracle on South Division Street

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Through Dec. 17

Holmes and Watson

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Powerhouse)

Through Dec. 17

Annie

Skylight Music Theatre

Through Dec. 23

Beauty and the Beast

Sunset Playhouse

Through Dec. 23

A Christmas Carol

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Pabst)

Through Dec. 24

A Charlie Brown Christmas (family friendly)

First Stage

Through Dec. 31

Murder for Two

Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner)

Through Jan. 14, 2018

OPENING

Christmas Carol

Falls Patio Players

Dec. 1-3

The Purfekt Family’s 1st Annual Yuletide Letterâ€”The Holiday Hogwash Begins

Memories Dinner Theatre

Dec. 1-3

Angels in America

UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre (student production)

Dec. 1-9

The UW-Parkside Theatre Department takes on the dichotomy between politics and love with Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. Set in 1980s New York City, Angels in America follows two AIDS patients through the trauma of the disease and the impact it has on their relationships. More than that, though, the play is an expression of the intricacies and unknowables associated with finding and falling in love. (Morgan Hughes)

Holiday Musical Spectacular

Cardinal Stritch University Theater

Dec. 1-10

A Christmas Carol: The Musical

Racine Guild Theatre

Dec. 1-17

The House Without A Christmas Tree

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Dec. 1-17

Scrooge in Rouge

In Tandem Theatre

Dec. 1-Jan. 7, 2018

“Tales of Hoffman” Showcase

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and UWM Opera Theatre Department

Dec. 2

David Seebach’s “Magic Merry Christmas”

Schauer Arts & Activities Center

Dec. 2

HOMEWARD BOUND: The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel

Sunset Playhouse (Musical MainStage)

Dec. 4-5

1959 Pink Thunderbird (student production)

UW-Whitewater Theatre

Dec. 4-9

Major Barbara

UWM Arts Center Gallery

Dec. 6-10

Black Nativity

Black Arts MKE

Dec. 7-17

The Skin of Our Teeth

First Stage

Dec. 8-17

Bing Crosby: Christmas on the Air

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

Dec. 8-23

Bing Crosby was, in the knowing estimation of clarinetist and bandleader Artie Shaw, “the first hip white person born in the United States.” These days, der Bingle ’s once revolutionary vocal innovations have been so thoroughly assimilated as to be shorthand for the musical tastes of yesteryear, as exemplified by the seasonal ubiquity of “White Christmas,” the best selling record of all time. Written by and starring Matt Zembrowski, “Bing Crosby Christmas on the Air” presents a tune-filled evening of nostalgia designed to delight old fans and win new ones. (Tyler Friedman)

Chicago

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

Dec. 9

Beauty and the Beast, Jr. (family friendly)

Sunset Playhouse

Dec. 10-11

A Bronzeville Christmas Story

First Stage

Dec. 12

Part of First Stage’s Foundry Series of new play readings, this second play in Sheri Williams Pannell’s emerging, important Bronzeville trilogy about the history of this thriving and stable Milwaukee African American community is set in 1959 and continues the saga of the Dubois family begun in last season’s acclaimed Welcome To Bronzeville , commissioned and produced by First Stage. The 7 p.m. reading at the Milwaukee Youth Art Center is free and open to all. (John Schneider)

Arsenic and Old Lace

Off the Wall Theatre

Dec. 13-31

While best remembered as a classic screwball comedy starring Cary Grant, Arsenic and Old Lace began life on the stage, where, between 1941 and 1944 it garnered 1,444 curtain calls. The delightfully dark comedy centers on Mortimer Brewster’s dealings with his homicidal family, comprised of two spinster aunts with a penchant for poisoning pensioners, and two brothers, one of whom believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt and another who is on the lam. Sure to please fans of black comedies and comedies in general. (Tyler Friedman)

The Wizard of Oz

Milwaukee Theatre

Dec. 29-31

DANCE

“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker”

Milwaukee Theatre

Dec. 1

“On Display”

Catey Ott Dance Collective in collaboration with the Haggerty Art Museum

Haggerty Art Museum at Marquette University

Dec. 3

From 2-3 p.m., stationed among the always interesting Haggerty exhibits, you’ll find extremely slow moving human beings, living statues of all ages, body types and physical abilities. Eyes closed, they’ll move as each is uniquely able, fully available to your gaze. Sometimes they’ll freeze, open-eyed and gazing, perfect statues. Conceived by NYC choreographer Heidi Latsky, this haunting improvisation will happen simultaneously in cities across the nation to celebrate the UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (John Schneider)

The Nutcracker

Milwaukee Ballet

Dec. 9-26

The Dance Factory: The Nutcracker

UW-Whitewater, Young Auditorium

Dec. 16

MUSIC

Sol e Mar

Latino Arts

Dec. 1

“Holiday Pops”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 1-3

Concord Chamber Orchestra

Basilica of St. Josaphat

Dec. 2

Milwaukee Festival Brass

St. Matthew’s

Dec. 2

The Snowman (family friendly)

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 2

Moraine Symphonic Band Holiday Concert

UW-Washington County

Dec. 2

The Tales of Hoffman

Milwaukee Opera Theatre

UWM Peck School of the Arts Music Recital Hall

Dec. 2

UW-Milwaukee’s Opera Theatre Department hosts artists from Milwaukee Opera Theatre in a semester-long examination of French composer Jacques Offenbach’s immortal Les contes d’Hoffmann â€”a tuneful and long-beloved opéra fantastique that premiered in 1881, one year after its composer’s tragically early death. In something of a culminating final exam of UWM’s and Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s study of this work, there will be a “ Tales of Hoffman Showcase,”â€”a “raw, pared-down and fresh reading of the opera on stage.” (John Jahn)

Stefan Kartman and Jeannie Yu

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Dec. 3

Concert at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Prometheus Trio

Dec. 4-5

“Holiday G.I. Jukebox”

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Dec. 6

“MSO Holiday Concert”

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

Dec. 7

“Christmas in the Basilica”

Bel Canto Chorus

Dec. 8-10

“Home for the Holidays”

Florentine Opera @ the Center Series

Dec. 8-17

“Holiday Pops Concert”

Racine Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 8

Black Market Trust

UW-Washington County

Dec. 8

“MSO Performs the Music of Led Zeppelin”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 9

“MSO Holiday Pops”

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Dec. 10

Kettle Moraine Chorus Winter Concert

UW-Washington County

Dec. 10

“The Boston Camerata & SHARQ Arabic Music Ensemble perform A Mediterranean Christmas”

Early Music Now

St. Joseph Chapel, 1501 S. Layton Blvd.

Dec. 10

As the early music movement gathered steam in the 1960s and â€˜70s, most ears were tuned to Western Europeâ€”Baroque and before. Recent years have seen the concept expand to include other regions. Milwaukee’s Early Music Now has been at the forefront of this shift by presenting music from other cultures and exploring cross-cultural groups. Their mission is evident in EMN’s holiday concert. The Boston Camerata, one of America’s foremost early music ensembles, will perform with SHARQ Arabic Music Ensemble, an Arab American group focused on the art music of the Near East. (David Luhrssen)

“Northern Lights Holiday Concert”

Wisconsin Philharmonic

Dec. 5

“Our Favorite Things”

Sunset Playhouse (Sidenotes Cabaret)

Dec. 13-17

Handel’s Messiah

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 15-17

Ryan Meisel QuArtet

Schauer Arts & Activities Center

Dec. 15

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 15-17

Milwaukee Children’s Choir: “An Evening of Reading and Carols”

Cathedral Church of All Saints

Dec. 16

Chant Claire Chamber Choir Winter Concert

St. Sebastian Church

Dec. 16

Kim Robertson

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Dec. 16

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: “A Celtic Family Christmas”

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Dec. 16

“Welcome All Wonders”

Master Singers of Milwaukee

Dec. 16-17

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 30-31

VISUAL ART

CONTINUING

“FANTASTIC: Four Contemporary American Illustration Artists”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Through Dec. 2

“The Temple of Flora”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Dec. 10

“Masterworks from the Grohmann Museumâ€”Celebrating 10 Years”

Grohmann Museum

Through Dec. 29

“Paul Smith: Masters of Craft”

Racine Art Museum

Through Dec. 30

“75 at 75: Significant Works from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through Dec. 30

“The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Through Dec. 31

Jacob Baker

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

Peter Jodocy

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Dec. 31

Anthony Hernandez

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through Jan. 1, 2018

“Kettle Moraine Fine Arts Guild Holiday Show”

Schauer Arts & Activities Center

Through Jan. 2, 2018

“2017 MOWA Members’ Show”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Jan. 7, 2018

“Sorehead Hill: Jesse Howard”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Jan. 7, 2018

“Dean Meeker: Myths and Masquerades”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Gerit Grimm’s Fairytales: In a Time Neither Now nor Then”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Main Street Gallery’s Blizzard of Art”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Mythologies: Eugene Von Breunchenheim”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“The Little Show: CCC’s Annual Juried Exhibit”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Through Jan. 14, 2018

“Things are what we encounter: Dr. Charles Smith”

John Michael Kohler Art Center

Through Jan. 21, 2018

“James Rosenquist: F-111 (South, West, North, East), 1974”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through Jan. 18, 2018

“The World Turned Upside Down: Apocalyptic Imagery in England, 1750-1850”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through Jan. 18, 2018

“Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through Jan. 18, 2018

“Variations on a Theme: Vessels from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through Jan. 21, 2018

“Back to School”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Through Jan. 28, 2018

“Roger Smith Drawings and Watercolors”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Through Jan. 28, 2018

“Small Gifts from Big Donorsâ€”Part 3”

Racine Art Museum

Through Feb. 4, 2018

“Perspectives: The Chair”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Through March 3, 2018

“Clandestine Possessionsâ€”new collaborative work by James Pederson and Mariah Klemens” & “Family Timeâ€”paintings by James Pederson and Jackson Hunt”

Charles Allis Art Museum

Through April 15, 2017

“Karen Johnson Boyd: Unpacking Her Clay Collection”

Racine Art Museum

Through July 22, 2018

OPENING

“Here We Make Our Home: Cultural Arts Curriculum & Student Group Exhibition”

Latino Arts

Dec. 1-Feb. 25, 2018

Rose Curley (lecture)

UWM Peck School of the Arts (Artists Now! Series)

Dec. 6

“UWM Design Entrepreneur Showcase 2017”

UWM Peck School of the Arts

Dec. 7