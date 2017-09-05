Fall Arts Guide 2017 Directory

A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W
Acacia Theatre Company
414-744-5995
AcaciaTheatre.com
Alchemist Theatre
414-426-4169
TheAlchemistTheatre.com
All In Productions
AllIn-MKE.com
Bay Players
414-299-9040
TheBayPlayers.com
Bel Canto Chorus
414-481-8801
BelCanto.org
Black Arts MKE
414-270-4494
MarcusCenter.org/Residents/Black-Arts-MKE
Boulevard Theatre
414-744-5757
BoulevardTheatre.com
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
414-290-5378
BronzevilleArtsEnsemble.org
Bunny Gumbo Theatre Company
414-630-1748
BunnyGumbo.com
Cabaret Milwaukee
414-902-3895
Cadance Collective
CadanceCollective.com
Cardinal Stritch University
414-410-4000
Stritch.edu
Carroll Players
262-524-7302
CarrollPlayers.weebly.com
Carthage College
262-551-8500
Carthage.edu
Catey Ott Dance Collective
917-324-9320
CateyOtt.com
Cedarburg Cultural Center
262-375-3676
CedarburgCulturalCenter.org
Cedarburg Performing Arts Center
262-376-6161
CedarburgPAC.com
Chant Clair Chamber Choir
ChantClair.org
Charles Allis Art Museum
414-278-8295
CharlesAllis.org
ComedySportz Milwaukee
414-272-8888
CSZmke.com
Company of Strangers
434-221-7498
TheCompanyOfStrangersTheater.com
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
414-324-0037
CooperforMKE.com
DanceCircus
414-277-8151
DanceCircus.org
Danceworks Performance Company
414-277-8480
DanceworksMKE.org
Dance Revolution Milwaukee
414-939-3761
DanceRevolutionMKE.com
Dead Man’s Carnival
414-364-4796
Early Music Now
414-225-3113
EarlyMusicNow.org
Ensemble Musical Offering
414-475-5061
Falls Patio Players
262-255-8372
FallsPatioPlayers.com
Festival City Symphony
414-365-8861
FestivalCitySymphony.org
Fine Arts Quartet
414-229-4308
UWM.edu/psoa/fineartsquartet
First Stage
414-267-2929
FirstStage.org
Florentine Opera Company
414-291-5700
FlorentineOpera.org
Frankly Music
414-940-8770
franklymusic.org
Greendale Community Theatre
414-817-7600
GreendaleTheatre.org
Grohmann Museum
414-277-2300
msoe.edu/museum
Haggerty Museum of Art
414-288-1669
Marquette.edu/haggerty/
Hyperlocal MKE
HyperlocalMKE.com
In Tandem Theatre
414-271-1371
InTandemTheatre.org
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
414-345-8800
ICHC.net
Jewish Museum Milwaukee
414-390-5730
JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
920-458-6144
JMKAC.org
KACM Theatrical Productions
414-221-9332
KACMtheatrical.weebly.com
Kettle Moraine Symphony
262-334-3469
KMSymphony.org
Ko-Thi Dance Company
414-273-0676
ko-thi.org
Latino Arts
414-384-3100
LatinoArtsInc.org
Lights! Camera! Soul!
414-499-6366
Luminous Theatre
LuminousTheatre.com
Lynden Sculpture Garden
414-446-8794
LyndenSculptureGarden.org
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
414-273-7121
MarcusCenter.org
Marquette Theatre
414-288-7504
Diederich.Marquette.edu
Master Singers of Milwaukee
888-744-2226
MasterSingersOfMilwaukee.org
Memories Dinner Theater
262-284-6850
MemoriesBallroom.com
Milwaukee Art Museum
414-224-3200
MAM.org
Milwaukee Ballet
414-902-2103
MilwaukeeBallet.org
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
414-291-7800
MilwaukeeChamberTheatre.com
Milwaukee Children’s Choir
414-221-7040
MilwaukeeChildrensChoir.org
Milwaukee Comedy
MilwaukeeComedy.com
Milwaukee Entertainment Group
414-388-9104
MilwaukeeEntertainmentGroup.com
Milwaukee Festival Brass
414-423-9760
MFBrass.org
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD)
414-847-3200
MIAD.edu
Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices
414-778-1940
MilwaukeeMetroVoices.org
Milwaukee Musaik
414-881-9900
MilwaukeeMusaik.org
Milwaukee Opera Theatre
917-684-0512
MilwaukeeOperaTheatre.org
Milwaukee Public Theatre
414-347-1685
MilwaukeePublicTheatre.org
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
414-224-9490
MilwaukeeRep.com
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
414-291-6010
MSO.org
Milwaukee Theatre
800-745-3000
MilwaukeeTheatre.com
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
414-267-2950
MYSO.org
Milwaukee Youth Theatre
414-390-3900
MilwaukeeYouthTheatre.org
Museum of Wisconsin Art
262-334-9638
WisconsinArt.org
Next Act Theatre
414-278-0765
NextAct.org
Oconomowoc Arts Center
262-560-3179
oasd.k12.wi.us
Off The Wall Theatre
414-484-8874
OffTheWallTheatre.com
Optimist Theatre
262-498-5777
OptimistTheatre.org
Outskirts Theatre Company
414-367-6484
OutskirtsTheatre.org
Over Our Head Players
262-632-6802
OverOurHeadPlayers.org
Philomusica Quartet
262-227-6693
PhilomusicaQuartet.com
Plein Air Shorewood
414-534-6287
PleinAirShorewood.com
Present Music
414-271-0711
PresentMusic.org
Prometheus Trio
414-276-5760
WCMusic.org
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre
414-702-0392
TheQuasimondo.com
Racine Art Museum
262-638-8300
RAMart.org
Racine Symphony Orchestra
262-636-9285
RacineSymphony.org
Racine Theatre Guild/
Racine Children’s Theatre
262-633-4218
RacineTheatre.org
Real Time
414-277-8480 ext. 6025
AndreaBurkholder.com/upcoming
RedLine Milwaukee
414-491-9088
RedLineArtMKE.org
Renaissance Theaterworks
414-291-7800
r-t-w.com
Schauer Arts & Activities Center
262-670-0560
SchauerCenter.org
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
262-781-9520
Wilson-Center.com
Skylight Music Theatre
414-291-7800
SkylightMusicTheatre.org
Soulstice Theatre
414-481-2800
SoulsticeTheatre.org
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
414-766-5049
SouthMilwaukeePAC.org
Southwestern Suburban Symphony
414-427-9428
SWSSymphony.org
Splinter Group Theater
414-935-2207
Splinter-Group.org
SueMo: A Dance Experience
SueMoDance.com
Summit Players
414-803-3984
SummitPlayersTheatre.com
Sunset Playhouse
262-782-4430
SunsetPlayhouse.com
Theater RED
TheaterRED.com
Theatre Gigante
414-961-6119
TheatreGigante.org
Theatrical Tendencies
414-541-6240
TheatricalTendencies.com
Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
877-326-2328
TrinityIrishDance.com
UW-Parkside Theatre Department
262-595-2564
UWP.edu
UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts: Art & Design Department
414-229-4200
UWM.edu
UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts: Dance Department
414-229-2571
UWM.edu
UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts: Music Department
414-229-5162
UWM.edu
UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts: Theatre Department
414-229-3913
UWM.edu
UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery
414-229-6310
UnionArtGallery.uwm.edu
UW-Washington County
262-335-5200
Washington.UWC.edu
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
262-472-2222
UWW.edu
Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa
414-207-4879
VillagePlayhouse.org
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
414-271-3656
VillaTerraceMuseum.org
Voices Found Repertory
414-672-2787
voicesfoundrep.com
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
414-672-2787
WPCA-milwaukee.org
Waukesha Choral Union
414-372-4255
ChoralUnion.org
Waukesha Civic Theatre
262-547-0708
WaukeshaCivicTheatre.org
WestPAC
262-789-6200
NBExcellence.org
Wild Space Dance Company
414-271-0307
WildSpaceDance.org
Windfall Theatre
414-332-3963
WindfallTheatre.com
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
414-276-5760
WCMusic.org
Wisconsin Philharmonic
262-547-1858
WisPhil.org
Woodland Pattern Book Center
414-263-5001
WoodlandPattern.org
Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
262-636-9177
RAMart.org