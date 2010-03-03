Milwaukee’s Bombshell Burlesque

×

Move over movies, music and drama:There is a new act in town. The cheeky entertainment and scanty sartorial styleof the Brew City Bombshells Burlesque is ready to tap into taboos and shakethings up in Milwaukee.

There are many misconceptions aboutburlesque. Literally, it means "In an upside-down style." For leadvocalist of Milwaukee’sBrew City Bombshells, Chanel le Meaux, burlesque means artistry andempowerment.

The early-20th-century Americanburlesque emerged as a blend of satire, ornate performance art and adultentertainment featuring striptease and lowbrow comedy. The new adaptationpreserves many of the same traditions and aims to entice.

These talented performers all lead9-to-5 jobs, some more accepting of their side gig than others. For most,leading a second life is all in a day’s workhence the stage names.

Formerly known as the Alley Cat Revue,the Brew City Bombshells are: Raven Nevermore, Ava Von Sweets, Violetta DeMur,Vee Valentine, Chassy Dee Lux, Ruby DeVine and Chanel le Meaux. The groupmembers range in age from 20 to 40 and in physique from petite to voluptuous.

The democratic group structure allowseach performer to create her part of the show while also maintaining strongcamaraderie. The Bombshells create all of their own choreography andcollaborate on hair, makeup, costumes and dancing.

“We have people with degrees inmarketing, art, graphic design, theater, dance, and a soon-to-be cosmetologist,so everyone contributes her diverse creative talents for the good of thegroup,” Chanel explains.

Becoming a Dancer

So how does one become a burlesquedancer? For Chanel, it was on a whim after she had been laid off from asoftware company. Looking for a creative outlet, she signed up for a burlesquedance class at the Tool Shed, one of Milwaukee’sfavorite erotic boutiques. Other members of the Bombshells noticed her talentand immediately invited her to audition and join the group.

Chanel has a classic elegance. Hermilky white skin, ruby-stained lips, beauty mark tickling her upper lip andsultry speaking voice assure you she can bring a crowd to its knees.

She trained at the WisconsinConservatory of Music and was always a karaoke star among her friends. Chaneldraws inspiration from alluring stars of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s such as PeggyLee, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. On stage, she embraces the opportunity toact like a true diva with “larger-than-life” costumes.

The Performances

Brew CityBombshells Burlesque often performs with other acts like bands, fire-eaters ordrag queens. Performers will flip-flop sets to keep audiences on their toes.The “R-rated” shows typically last two hours with one or two intermissions.

“Some people think of it as stripping,but it’s so not that. This is artistry. It’s all about teasing and enticing;it’s not dirty,” Chanel explains.

Each Bombshell embodies a character,including the comedian, the diva, the prude and the seductress. One thing isfor certain: The shows always end in some nudity. The girls typically barecarefully placed pasties and more-than-modest skivvies.

The Bombshells take turns performingtheir own numbers. Oftentimes Chanel will sing while another dances, but it’shard to have all six in one act because of conflicting schedules and limitedrehearsal time.

To entice, the girls engage theaudience by calling people on stage or by walking through the crowd duringtheir performances. Chanel might ask audience members to play the maracas orcreate a conga line while imitating Carmen Miranda. In true Wisconsinfashion, Ava Von Sweets has been known to toss giant pretzels to the crowdduring her beer girl number.

“The audiences are incredibly diverse:nostalgic mature adults, suburban housewives, couples on a date, college-ageguys,” Chanel says.

The Bombshells perform about everyother month, mostly in Milwaukeebut sometimes in other Midwestern cities. In addition, they book individualperformances that range from corporate functions to bachelor parties.

TheBrew City Bombshells perform March 6 at theTimes Cinema.