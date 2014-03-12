Weekend Getaway to Kohler

Just about an hour north, straight up I-43, is the beautiful little Village of Kohler—a perfect place for a weekend getaway with plenty of indoor and outdoor activities available all year round. Kohler was one of the first planned communities in the U.S., and was designed by the Olmsted Bros. landscape design firm in 1912. The park-like community and popular American Club Resort were originally created for Kohler Company employees. The Kohler Company is known for making amazing fixtures and products for kitchens and bathrooms that are synonymous with high-quality design. A relaxing getaway to Kohler promises elegant accommodations, plus easy access to top-notch dining, shopping, day spa and PGA-approved golf courses that will leave even the world-weariest visitor feeling pampered and refreshed.

Where to Stay

A stay at the 5-Star American Club is a treat all to itself. Large, tastefully decorated, comfortable rooms, all with beautiful bathrooms, are available with varying amounts of included amenities. Request a room in the newly remodeled Carriage House if you plan on going to the Kohler Waters Spa because all of the spa amenities are included with your room rate.

For a high quality, but slightly more economical stay, book a room at the Inn on Woodlake. Less extravagant, but still well appointed, all rooms boast those wonderful Kohler-designed bathrooms too. Dogs and children are welcome here, but guests won’t hear them because of the excellent construction of the Inn. Package deals and special rates for non-peak times can make a stay more manageable for budget-conscious vacationers.

What to Do

For those with an eye for the creative, or just a general thirst for knowledge, a tour of the Kohler factory and a visit to the Kohler Design Center are a must. Free three-hour plant tours run only on weekday mornings at 8:30 a.m. and require reservations. If you have less time, or are just looking to be wowed by quality design, visit the Kohler Design Center. Part museum, part showroom, part inspiration, anyone who visits the Design Center will come away with a whole new appreciation of their bathroom. Be forewarned, if remodeling wasn’t in your plans before you go, it will be when you leave.

Kohler is a golfer’s paradise. Duffers can choose between four amazing courses at two locations, Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits, each designed by world-renowned golf course architect, Pete Dye. Beautiful grounds, lovely vistas and challenging holes are a part of all of the courses. Whistling Straits, which recalls courses found in Ireland with more craggy wild bits, features holes perched on the edge of Lake Michigan, hills and long grasses. Blackwolf Run offers more traditional, manicured courses. You’ll be among good company if you choose to golf here as Kohler hosted the PGA Championship in 2004. Year-round, golfers can take advantage of the Golf Academy, staffed by certified instructors and state-of-the-art technology to improve technique.

If you prefer to spend your day ensconced in a plush robe and slippers, sipping a glass of wine, plan to visit the Kohler Waters Spa. All of the traditional spa services visitors would expect are on offer, with the elegance of Kohler’s elite Design Studio behind the decor. Massages, mani-pedis and facials are great, but when you are enjoying the relaxation pool with an 8-foot waterfall cascading into it, or soaking in the glass-enclosed rooftop whirlpool, you’ll understand the meaning of relaxation in the lap of luxury. Because the spa is popular, make your reservations early to secure the treatments you want.

Don’t forget about shopping! Situated along the shore of a picturesque lake, The Shops at Woodlake feature more than 20 small stores and restaurants. With a little something for everyone, shoppers will find shops and boutiques specializing in clothing for men and women, furniture and design, as well as collectables and children’s toys. Or, for visitors with an interest in cooking, sign-up for a Saturday cooking presentation in the Demonstration Kitchen, taught by a chef from one of many local Kohler eating establishments.

Where to Eat

Kohler is chock full of great places to eat. Fine dining at the AAA Four Diamond Award recipient, Immigrant Restaurant, is perfect for upscale contemporary-style cuisine. The historic Wisconsin Room at the American Club offers everything from traditional high tea, a popular farm-to-table dinner menu and a highly acclaimed Sunday brunch complete with a prime rib station and made-to-order omelets. Cucina features Italian fare and raw bar, while the more casual Horse & Plow is a great place for a beer. Or try Craverie Chocolatier Café for delicious, yet simple food with scenic views of Woodlake.

One thing is certain, no matter when you go, a getaway to Kohler will be one you’ll never forget.

For more information or to make reservations, visit americanclubresort.com.