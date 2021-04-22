Across the Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre (Abrams Comic Arts), by Alverne Ball and Stacey Robinson

Once written out of history, the anti-Black riots of the 1920s have returned to haunt America, especially the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. Across the Tracks is a graphic history depicting how an entrepreneurial Black neighborhood in Tulsa, OK—Booker T. Washington called it “the Negro Wall Street”—was burned down by a white mob with hundreds of deaths. The incident began when armed Black men resisted a lynching. Graphic novelist Alverne Ball and illustrator Stacey Robinson show and tell the incident in essential details. Across the Tracks ends with a footnoted historical essay, in case anyone doubts the truth behind the lurid images.