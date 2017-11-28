Milwaukee Author Sets Out Terms for 'A Happy Life for Busy People'

Self-help is one of publishing’s growth industries as millions of people, bereft of traditional support networks or confused by a world spinning more rapidly with each passing year, turn to self-help authors for advice and insight. When Milwaukee’s Neil Panosian was downsized out of his postal job and fell prey to frustration, he began to prowl the aisles of public libraries, checking out every self-help book on the shelves.

“It can be just as overwhelming as the problem,” Panosian says of the plethora of books he read. “I wanted to find a simple resource for the average Joe.”

His search led him to establish a blog, produce YouTube videos and, finally, a book of his own, A Happy Life for Busy People: Powerful Secrets to Get You There Quickly and Easily. Define terms, I insist: What is happiness? “It can be the progressive realization of a worthy ideal,” he answers. “If you don’t have a purpose in life, it’s hard to find happiness.”

Discovering your purpose is one of the topics Panosian addresses. Lacking that, we can easily fall into what Panosian calls “waking up in neutral.” He describes it as “waiting to see what life will dictate.” Panosian’s two recommendations are: “1. Come up with a purpose, a reason to get up in the morning whether it’s being the best parent you can or working for social change, and 2. Develop an attitude of gratitude,” which is to say, stay aware. “Enjoy the food you eat, the texture and the taste,” he says. “Slow down! Reduce stress, increase joy, become the best version of yourself.”

Panosian will take part in an author symposium, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Barnes & Noble, 4935 S. 76th St.