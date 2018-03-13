Sleep: The Myth of 8 Hours, the Power of Naps, and the New Plan to Recharge Your Body and Mind (Da Capo Lifelong Books), by Nick Littlehales

Lack of sleep has become endemic in a society that wants to be wired 24/7. And sleep deprivation has been linked to everything from diabetes and heart disease to anxiety and burnout. As Britain’s leading “sports sleep coach,” Nick Littlehales has long been concerned with the link between sleep and performance. He warns that no two people are identical: that recommended eight hours of sleep is a statistical average that shouldn’t be universally applied. Marissa Mayer ran Yahoo on four hours a night. Roger Federer says he needs 10. Littlehales shoots down much received wisdom in his Sleep Recovery Program. Don’t necessarily worry about that second glass of wine, but mind the artificial light from your screens! Getting in step with our circadian rhythm means giving close attention to how we live.