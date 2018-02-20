The Kingdom of This World (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Alejo Carpentier

A magical realist before the term gained currency, Cuban author Alejo Carpentier brought surrealism to the telling of Haiti’s terrible history in his 1949 novella

The new translation by Cuban-born poet Pablo Medina is a beautifully wrought tale of the revolt by Haiti’s slaves against their morally degraded masters, which began a cycle of slavery under whatever name by new sets of masters.

The Kingdom of This World is strikingly sensual—the words come alive with touch and sight, smell and sound.