Vegetarian Made Simple (and Fun)

In their introduction to Pretty Simple Cooking, husband-and-wife chefs Sonja and Alex Overhiser sound like jazz musicians when describing cooking as “living in the face of failure. Thinking on your feet, being resourceful.” One imagines that the 100 vegetarian recipes they have compiled resulted from improvisation—fearlessly mixing greens and tossing veggies into the pot. The descriptions certainly sound tasty and cover the spectrum from breakfast with almond butter and balsamic blueberry parfait through starters, healthy snacks, salads, breads, entrées and desserts. They advise against “blindly following recipes” (including their own?) and encourage everyone to slow down and enjoy the process—the chop-chop of onions on the cutting board—and avoid guilt over the occasional slice of chocolate cake or eating out of season. Remember, they insist, that cooking—like life—can be messy (and that’s OK).

