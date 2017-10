Bel Canto Chorus' will be presenting 'Travels on the Silk Road,' in collaboration with Canada's Orchid Ensemble. The show blends ancient musical instruments with the chorus' 100+ voices, to create an exotic, stunning, moving experience for concert-goers.

Check out Bel Canto's recent performance of St.Matthew Passion by J.S. Bach below:

The show will be performed at Milwaukee Theatre Rotunda, 500 W Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203. Get tickets here.