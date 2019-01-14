Loss, Survival and Renewal at SueMo's 'Symbiosis'

× Expand Photo Credit: Heather Mrotek

In Fi(V)e, SueMo’s concert last August, the Milwaukee contemporary dance company celebrated its fifth anniversary with revivals of signature works from its repertory. In Symbiosis, last weekend, the pains of change were the subjects of several premieres as the company shifted its focus forward. Co-founder and artistic director Melissa “Sue” Anderson has left, along with another leading choreographer/dancer, Christa Smutek. Co-founder Morgan “Mo” Williams remains as artistic director, dancer and leading choreographer. The company’s longtime photographer and videographer, Heather Mrotek, has been given new artistic responsibilities as creative director.

Most of the amazing dancers in Symbiosis were long-time members. Resident choreographer/dancers Kameron Saunders and Ashley Tomaszewski contributed lovely new works to this show. But Symbiosis was mostly William’s statement, a bridge from loss to renewal. Break-ups are part of every art organization’s journey. Once survived, as Williams said in a recent conversation, “you can enrich the whole community and that’s all we want to do.” This concert did that.

Short, sweet dances by William’s students at LIFE Dance Academy and In Motion Dance Studio formed a prologue. Sharply focused and passionate, the young performers executed the speedy shifts of weight and direction, the sudden changes from movement to stillness, from floor work to lifts, from group work to partnering to solos that characterizes William’s style. Then, still by way of prologue, the SueMo dancers set the concert’s theme with a ferocious work by Williams to a Kanye West song about break-ups. This included a harrowing passage in which the choreographer repeatedly shoved and tossed dancer Jasper Sanchez across the stage.

The concert opened and closed with major statements by Williams, both premieres. Sanchez (phenomenal) was the sole dancer in Action, Re-action, and Words… Drummer Jacob Durbin, using a standard kit, laid down rhythms in perfect sync with Sanchez’ moves—or vice versa—until this relationship turned unbearable for Sanchez. Spoken word artist Brooklyn Lloyd then arrived onstage to deliver a grown-up poem on love’s travails that provided new rhythms for Sanchez to dance to. Growing up takes thought. The Williams-Mrotek multimedia collaboration Imagery Portrayed had dancer Madyun Wilson (stunning) as the dying artist. In an accompanying silent film by Mrotek, Williams appeared as a shadowy hooded figure, both mourner and murderer, perhaps; existentially hard to separate. Incredible, heartening dancing by the company followed, to audience cheers. The concert in Vogel Hall was gorgeously produced, thanks to the Marcus Center.