John Schneider has been an assistant A&E editor and the Shepherd’s dance writer for many years. He is a longtime artist-in-residence and performing arts faculty member at Marquette University, and the founding director of the much-awarded Project Non-Violence in which youngsters from Milwaukee’s toughest neighborhoods create and perform theatre on subjects of concern to them. He is also leader of the John Schneider Orchestra, a 25-year-old cabaret-jazz band, and the creative director of the new Milwaukee Fringe Festival.
He was a founding member of the Milwaukee experimental theatre ensemble, Theatre X, and served as its artistic leader and resident playwright for most of 35 years. Theatre X presented original work internationally while maintaining an alternative art center in Milwaukee that supported artists in many disciplines. In 1995, he became the first person to receive the Milwaukee Arts Board’s annual Artist of the Year Award for contributions to the artistic life of the city. Other awards include a National Endowment for the Arts Playwright Fellowship, a Wisconsin Arts Board New Works Award, a Milwaukee County Artist Fellowship, a Rockefeller Foundation Playwright Grant, an OBIE Award with Theatre X and a Pulitzer Prize nomination.
His works have been presented by many theatres, universities and international festivals across the United States and in Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands, and have been translated into Swedish, German, and Flemish. He also served as a panelist, screener and reporter for the National Endowment for the Arts for 20 years, providing him a wide-ranging immersive education in the American performing arts.
Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k...more
Before the epochal Stonewall Inn raid of 1969 ushered in the modern era of the Gay Rights Movement, accounts of LGBTQ activity in Milwaukee are scattered. Cases of women dressing and living as men (,News Featuresmore
The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo..more
Last Thanksgiving, a dozen activists from the Milwaukee chapter of Direct Action Everywhere (DXE) staged a funeral in Whole Foods. They laid turkey carcasses amid flowers on black cloth in the store’s meat section and told shoppers about we...more
Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ...more
The Shepherd Express’ John Schneider interviews Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s artistic director C. Michael Wright and the MCT’s new associate artistic director Marcella Kearns about the “misfits” theme of the performance company’s 2016-17 ...more
It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee County Board directed the county auditor to conduct a five-year follow-up to his 2010 report on patient and staff safety at Milwaukee County’s psychiatric hospital. But work on the report has b...more
Theatre Gigante revives their 2006 minimalist production of Georg Buchner’s Woyzeck, adapted for the hybrid performance company by collaborator James Butchart using songs written by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan for Robert Wilson’s product...more
Wild Space Dance Company’s Fresh Tracks is an intricately woven site-specific performance with sophisticated choreography by a team of five company members and featuring compelling performances by a large cast under Artistic Director Debra ...more
No narrative thread connected the 11 discreet vignettes of Debra Loewen’s dreamlike Artifacts at the Goat Palace in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, but the Wild Space Dance Company performance was a witty, affecting and sometimes puzzli...more
Taken daily and combined with condom use and basic safe sex practices, a new HIV prevention medicine, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing transmission of HIV through sexual activity.more
Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the annual citywide hip-hop dance showcase produced by Danceworks DanceLAB, provided dance entertainment in which equality in race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation was a joyous given. more
Brady Street has two hearts: an older Italian one, still visible, and a counter culture heart, ghostly but powerful. People hang out here knowing the street will accept them whoever they are. Nowhere is this more evident than at the annual ...more
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee.more
The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo..more
Aomjai Nueakaew has lovingly transformed the little restaurant on the corner of Farwell and Lafayette, formerly Abu’s Jerusalem of the Gold, into a home for her delicate Thai cooking. Jow Nai Fouquet (1978 N. Farwell Ave.) opens on weekends...more
Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuffmore
One of history’s oldest existing ballets and—for a moment—its very newest, will stand hand in hand embodied by Milwaukee Ballet’s dancers with live orchestral accompaniment. August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, classical in style and romantic...more