John Schneider has been an assistant A&E editor and the Shepherd’s dance writer for many years. He is a longtime artist-in-residence and performing arts faculty member at Marquette University, and the founding director of the much-awarded Project Non-Violence in which youngsters from Milwaukee’s toughest neighborhoods create and perform theatre on subjects of concern to them. He is also leader of the John Schneider Orchestra, a 25-year-old cabaret-jazz band, and the creative director of the new Milwaukee Fringe Festival.

He was a founding member of the Milwaukee experimental theatre ensemble, Theatre X, and served as its artistic leader and resident playwright for most of 35 years. Theatre X presented original work internationally while maintaining an alternative art center in Milwaukee that supported artists in many disciplines. In 1995, he became the first person to receive the Milwaukee Arts Board’s annual Artist of the Year Award for contributions to the artistic life of the city. Other awards include a National Endowment for the Arts Playwright Fellowship, a Wisconsin Arts Board New Works Award, a Milwaukee County Artist Fellowship, a Rockefeller Foundation Playwright Grant, an OBIE Award with Theatre X and a Pulitzer Prize nomination.

His works have been presented by many theatres, universities and international festivals across the United States and in Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands, and have been translated into Swedish, German, and Flemish. He also served as a panelist, screener and reporter for the National Endowment for the Arts for 20 years, providing him a wide-ranging immersive education in the American performing arts.

A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

Before the epochal Stonewall Inn raid of 1969 ushered in the modern era of the Gay Rights Movement, accounts of LGBTQ activity in Milwaukee are scattered. Cases of women dressing and living as men (,News Features more

Aug 1, 2017 3:30 PM News Features

The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo.. more

Jun 26, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:46 PM Dance

Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more

Jan 23, 2017 11:17 AM Dance

Last Thanksgiving, a dozen activists from the Milwaukee chapter of Direct Action Everywhere (DXE) staged a funeral in Whole Foods. They laid turkey carcasses amid flowers on black cloth in the store’s meat section and told shoppers about we... more

Dec 27, 2016 3:27 PM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

The introduction to the 2016 Winter Arts Guide. more

Nov 18, 2016 2:36 PM Winter Arts Guide

Kathryn Posin began her choreographic career in modern dance in the late 1960s as her generation battled war, sexism and racism. more

Oct 24, 2016 1:07 PM Dance

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

The Shepherd Express’ John Schneider interviews Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s artistic director C. Michael Wright and the MCT’s new associate artistic director Marcella Kearns about the “misfits” theme of the performance company’s 2016-17 ... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM Theater

Marc Petrocci will be retiring from the Milwaukee Ballet, as well as a few other prominent dancers. more

Apr 18, 2016 12:00 PM Dance

It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee County Board directed the county auditor to conduct a five-year follow-up to his 2010 report on patient and staff safety at Milwaukee County’s psychiatric hospital. But work on the report has b... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:33 PM News Features 1 Comments

Theatre Gigante revives their 2006 minimalist production of Georg Buchner’s Woyzeck, adapted for the hybrid performance company by collaborator James Butchart using songs written by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan for Robert Wilson’s product... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM Theater

Wild Space Dance Company’s Fresh Tracks is an intricately woven site-specific performance with sophisticated choreography by a team of five company members and featuring compelling performances by a large cast under Artistic Director Debra ... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:16 PM Dance

Dance artists Andrea and Daniel Burkholder will add another chapter to their yearlong monthly series of aerial arts, dance, music, improvisation and conversation at the Danceworks Studio. more

Feb 24, 2016 1:52 PM Dance

New experimental works by UW-Milwaukee Dance Department faculty and guest choreographers and fine dancing by the students in Winterdances 2016: Evolve As We Enter. more

Feb 9, 2016 5:16 PM Dance

In their fifth annual partnership with the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Ballet II presented three world premieres that seemed to represent their generation well. more

Feb 2, 2016 2:53 PM Dance

On Saturday, Jan. 23 the new troupe Gina Laurenzi Dance Project performs to live accompaniment from Chicago-based TWIN TALK. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:23 PM Dance

A family comedy driven by complex characters and big subjects, The Who and the What is the third of Brookfield native Ayad Akhtar’s plays to be celebrated internationally in the last five years. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:01 PM A&E Feature

No narrative thread connected the 11 discreet vignettes of Debra Loewen’s dreamlike Artifacts at the Goat Palace in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, but the Wild Space Dance Company performance was a witty, affecting and sometimes puzzli... more

Sep 19, 2017 1:50 PM Dance

Deb Loewen’s latest site-specific piece for her Wild Space Dance Company takes place in a Riverwest venue (The Goat Palace), involves the audience and includes actual goats. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:54 PM A&E Feature

Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM News Features

Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Dance

Taken daily and combined with condom use and basic safe sex practices, a new HIV prevention medicine, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing transmission of HIV through sexual activity. more

Aug 1, 2017 3:14 PM News Features

Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the annual citywide hip-hop dance showcase produced by Danceworks DanceLAB, provided dance entertainment in which equality in race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation was a joyous given. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:23 AM Dance

Milwaukee patron of the arts, Jane Brite, reflects on her life. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:11 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Brady Street has two hearts: an older Italian one, still visible, and a counter culture heart, ghostly but powerful. People hang out here knowing the street will accept them whoever they are. Nowhere is this more evident than at the annual ... more

Jul 25, 2017 1:10 PM A&E Feature

Each of the premieres in the Battery Factory’s “Tessellate 2017" festival of experimental performance incorporated elements of dance and theater. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:19 PM Dance

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Jun 26, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

There’s so much to say about Michael Pink majestic Mirror Mirror, now that it’s complete. I’ll start by noting that every moment is clearly the collaborative creation of ... more

Jun 6, 2017 3:39 PM Dance

Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more

May 23, 2017 2:04 PM A&E Feature

Wild Space Dance Company marked 30 years with a moving performance featuring artists ranging from company founders to new additions. more

May 9, 2017 2:38 PM Dance

Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more

May 2, 2017 1:13 PM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Ballet presented a double bill recently: La Sylphide, which was born 180 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sans Pleurer, which was born last weekend right here in the city. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:24 PM Dance

Aomjai Nueakaew has lovingly transformed the little restaurant on the corner of Farwell and Lafayette, formerly Abu’s Jerusalem of the Gold, into a home for her delicate Thai cooking. Jow Nai Fouquet (1978 N. Farwell Ave.) opens on weekends... more

Apr 11, 2017 2:43 PM Short Order

Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff more

Apr 11, 2017 2:01 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

One of history’s oldest existing ballets and—for a moment—its very newest, will stand hand in hand embodied by Milwaukee Ballet’s dancers with live orchestral accompaniment. August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, classical in style and romantic... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:06 PM A&E Feature

