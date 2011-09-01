Renaissance Theaterworks: Gorgons

Renaissance Theaterworks

Oct. 14-Nov. 6

Gorgons

Broadway Theatre Center—Studio Theatre

158 N. Broadway

Critically acclaimed playwright Don Nigro has made a career of reimagining history. Here he takes us to the 1960s, where two faded movie stars from a forgotten era fight time—and each other—to stay relevant. Their last shot at glory is with leading roles as maniacal, dueling siblings in a low-budget gorefest called Gorgons. As the comic insanity mounts, it becomes more and more likely that only one of them will make it out alive.