Positively Good Clothing Design

× Expand Photo credit: Mahdi Gransberry (FreakishNerd) Jose Robinson

Inspired by a John Lennon song, Instant Karma Apparel is a clothing line meant to produce positivity by spreading good karma. The Milwaukee company employs more than 10 people. What started as “I can do this and it’ll be easy” turned into “This is my passion but it takes a lot of effort.” So recalls creator and designer Jose Robinson, who learned the art of graphic design by watching a UW-Milwaukee student create a flyer; within hours he knew what he wanted to do with his college career. Instant Karma was conceived in 2010 and launched in 2014. In 2018 Robinson is using his clothing line to inspire change from within.

What do you want people to know about Instant Karma?

I built Instant Karma not to be perceived as something that’s holier than thou. We want people to be themselves. We just want to create a change in your day. We know that it’s hard to change someone’s whole life. We’re not going to attempt to do that. We’re just trying to change the progress of your day. Have you ever just put on a new shirt? You feel like you’re the swaggiest person to ever live. Your confidence peaks incredibly, but the difference between other brands and our brand is every time you wear our clothes you feel the same way. You always get compliments. You get that boost that’s constantly adding to your fuel to change your day. No matter if you had the worst day in the world.

What’s your bigger goal?

To take Instant Karma further than the boundaries of Wisconsin. I want it to be a global brand. I want to employ a lot of people who people look over, specifically people of color—people who are denied employment, like felons—and show that we can create the change that we’ve been talking about all of these years. We want to create the type of change in everyone that wears our clothes to let them know that they can change themselves even by the smallest things. Even just the smallest thought could change an entire existence.

Advice?

Don’t let anyone tell you no when it comes to business. Just because one person closes a door in your face it’s like three more doors that could open up. Also, maintaining your relationships with people will boost you way further than what you can do by yourself. You’re going to burn some bridges—it’s okay, but just keep the ones that are strong because those are your network. And the bigger network you’ve got, the stronger you are.

What do you want people to take from this interview?

I want them to understand that nothing comes easy. You’ve got to literally fight for everything you want. People look at Instant Karma and say, “Oh, they made it.” We haven’t made it yet because we’re not global. That’s what we’re trying to do and we’re trying to take you all with us. You all got to come with us on this journey. People are always talking about putting Milwaukee on the map. People are always saying, “Milwaukee isn’t, Milwaukee isn’t,” and I’m here saying Milwaukee is. When I went to L.A., Milwaukee is. When I went to Atlanta, Milwaukee is. Support the people who are literally putting you guys on the map.

To see Instant Karma Apparel and to learn more, visit instantkarmaapparel.com.