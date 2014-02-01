2 In A Row On The Same Stage For Ken Williams

×

Somewhere in the back of my mind I might have registered this a while ago and simply forgotten about it, but it's worth mentioning. Right now, Ken T. Williams is starring with Renaissance Theaterworks in their production of The Understudy. There he's the title character. It's a fun comedy that has some depth to it. And it's being staged at the Broadway Theatre Centers' Studio Theatre. THAT show runs through February 9th. For more information, visit Renaissance online.

Okay. . .here's the thing: that show closes February 9th. Ten days later, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens a show on the same stage--October Before I Was Born. Completely different theatre company. Completely different show. And it Features Ken Williams. Quite a bit different from the playfully serious role WIlliams is playing (quite well) with Renaissance, here he's playing a man waiting with his mother and her daughter-in-law…waiting for word on loved ones after a deadly explosion at the Tennessee Eastman Company. Williams has a chance to show versatility here . . . he IS good with drama and it'll be interesting to see that strange transformation from actor playing actor to actor playing a man in 1960 . . . looking at the two roles in the two productions and knowing what kind of a talent Williams is, I'm perfectly okay with him having a portion of that stage two shows in a row.

October Before I Was Born runs February 19th through March 9th at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit Milwaukee Chamber online.