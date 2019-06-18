53212 Presents’ Premiere Performance

53212 Presents, the emerging company supporting multimedia artists of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods, hosted its opening night of I’m a Father Under Construction upstairs at Company Brewing on Thursday, June 13. Investigating the relationships of fathers or father figures, I’m a Father Under Construction explored the literal and symbolic perspectives of this complex relationship from within the LGBTQ community. The multimedia performance art piece incorporated live music, dance, theater, visual art and more in an exploration of parenthood and mentorship.

The set design brought the area code 53212 literally into the performance; blueprint renditions of the American Foursquare-style homes populating most of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods covered the floor and portable billboards. Live music and bits of sound from behind the audience created intimacy. Recorded music from artists like Wilco helped pinpoint the mood of scenes. A speech from Obama saying, “Too many fathers are MIA, too many fathers are AWOL,” ominously echoed on repeat.

The performance incubated creativity, giving individual artists of various disciplines a platform to represent their experiences. From more abstract interpretive dance on the discomfort of imposing gender roles to more literal representations of father-child sports in the backyard, the performance exhibited relatable struggles. Portrayals of gay fathers challenged the traditional family unit. The minimal dialogue and raw emotion left room for individual interpretations. Personal poetry by the performers describing their LGBTQ experience with a father figure separated each larger act, adding beautiful transitions to the intimacy of the performance.

Although the show worked to represent communities typically left underrepresented, a single glimpse of a black family in an hour-long performance misses the broader concept of inclusivity. People of color within the LGBTQ community are among the most marginalized, but they were barely represented in the performance, an ironic miss in one of the most diverse areas of Milwaukee.

Self-discovery and pure emotion mixed with frustration made for a dynamic sensory experience during this multidisciplinary artwork. If you are looking to support young artists while immersing yourself in an emotional wave pool, I’m a Father Under Construction is a must-see.

The show runs through Saturday, June 29, at Company Brewing, 735 E. Center St. For more information, visit 53212presents.org.