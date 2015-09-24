Afghanistan/Wisconsin with Carthage College

It’s a small country on the other side of the planet, but Afghanistan has had a profound impact on the lives of so many in the U.S. This weekend, Carthage College Theatre Department explores the lives of those in this state that have come into contact with that country as it presents Afghanistan/Wisconsin. The new play written by Carthage senior Laurel McKenzie examines the experience of Wisconsin veterans of war in Afghanistan as relayed to the audience in their own words. Cast members speak as the experiences they describe are brought to life theatrically.

McKenzie’s Afghanistan/Wisconsin runs Sep. 25 - Nov. 9 at various venues in and around Kenosha. For dates and locations, visit Carthage College Theatre online.