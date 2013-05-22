Boulevard Theatre Fundraiser

×

Recently there was an announcement that the Boulevard Theatre would be closing its doors. Since then, the Boulevard announced another new show that it would be staging. People have asked me about this. And it would, indeed, appear as though the Bay View studio theatre will continue to soldier on into the 2013-2014 season.

To this end, the Boulevard is hosting its next annual Verse & VIno fundraiser. . . this year at the City Lights Building on 2122 West Mount Vernon Avenue in Milwaukee. The event features poetry reading, wine tasting, appetizers and a silent auction. The fundraiser in question will take place on Monday, June 17th from 6pm - 10pm. Admission to the fundraiser is $50 per person in advance or $75 at the door. For advance tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com

For more info about the Boulevard, visit them online.