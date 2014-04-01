Breaking the Cycle of Abuse with Richard Gustin

Emotional abuse is a very complicated thing. All too often when people think about abusive relationships, they have a huge blind spot when it comes to thinking about their own lives. Richard Gustin explores the complex nature of abuse in Surviving the Cycle--a drama that he's worked in in conjunction with UWM's Helen Bader School of Social Welfare. Gustin has worked with students from there as well as Marquette to develop the drama, which features a number of local actors.

Surviving the Cycle runs April 10th - 13th at Kenilworth Studio 508 on 1925 East Kenilworth Place.

All shows are at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on Sunday, April 13th. Tickets are $5 at the door. Proceeds go to scholarships for the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.