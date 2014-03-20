Colin Quinn at the Marcus Center next month

×

The line between stand-up and monologue can get a little bit blurry at times. Travel from comedy club to comedy club across the country and even if your act is particularly sophisticated, it's still a stand-up act. Tour the country with a comedy monologue that features a touring set and costuming and lighting design and THAT'S a one-man show.

American stand-up comedian Colin Quinn (who some of us still remember from the MTV game show Remote Control back in the late '80s) comes to Milwaukee with his one-man show Colin Quinn--Unconstitutional.

From the press release:

"On May 25th, 1787, fifty-five delegates in wigs and tights sat down to create a country from scratch. In 2013, Colin Quinn offers his unique comedic perspective on our national character. From predator drones to the Kardashians, he pulls no punches in asking if this is what the founding fathers planned...

"It's always been my dream to collaborate with James Madison and Alexander Hamilton," said Colin Quinn. "Finally. The time is now."

And the tour continues into this year with appearances various places including an engagement at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on April 8th. The show begins at 7:30 pm.

