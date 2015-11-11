The Dark Nut Trilogy with WHT

× Expand Dark Nut Trilogy Dark Nut Trilogy

"You either die a nutcracker or live long enough to see yourself become a rat king."

"He may not be the nutcracker Christmas deserves, but he’s the one it needs right now."

It’s way too easy to keep going with mutated quotes like this so I’ll stop. This coming December, Alchemist Theatre and Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre present the holiday show The Dark Nut Trilogy. It’s a Radio WHT spoof of the classic and classically surreal holiday tale of The Nutcracker . Stage actors play voice actors from the golden age of live radio drama as they swing their way through an original script.

The Nutcracker ... A Christmas Carol ...why so serious? Why not a light spoof in a cozy, little theatre instead?

The Dark Nut Trilogy runs Dec. 10 - 20 at the Alchemist Theatre. For more information, visit the Alchemist online.