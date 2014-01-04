Free Evening of Monologues With The Pink Banana

The Pink Banana Theatre company presents a free evening of monologues featuring an interesting mix of talent. Those included on the program are:

Clarence Aumend, Zachary Dean, Katherine Duffy, Amanda Eaton, Joan End, David Franz, Gretchen Mahkorn, Layna Martinez, Katie Merriman, Rebecca Segal, and Colin Sznaider.

I've seen Aumend and End put in some very good performances at various small stages in and around town. World's Stage Theatre's Mahkorn and Zachary Dean are very promising UWM students . . . there's a lot of talent here. Fro m the announcement:

" This event is FREE and open to the public! (Donations appreciated.)

Monday, January 13th @ 7:00 PM at The Underground Collaborative.

This is a great opportunity for local theatre and film producers to check out emerging talents in the Milwaukee scene with a wide array of experience ."

The Underground Collaborative is in the Lower Level at 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.

The show had originally been scheduled for this coming Monday, but due to the intense cold expected for that day, the date has been pushed back to the following Monday. (The announcement was made on Facebook yesterday.)