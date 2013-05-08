Get Happy at The Quasi Mondo

×

Writer/performer Annetta Martin debuts a physical theatre piece that she wrote at the end of this month Get Happy! will premiere at the Quasi Mondo Physical Theatre's Milwaukee Fortress on 100 E. Pleasant Street.

From the press release:

" 'Get Happy!' is a layered show that examines the true colors of archetypal fairy tale characters and questions fate. A king tries to care for his motherless child, an ambitious woman seeks the throne, and a princess is desperate for the protection of a man. There will be seduction, murder, and revenge, as well as live music, dance, poetry, art and a little bit of magic."

Judging from the pics provided with the release, this is a very young cast. Nice to see new energies hitting the local stage this Spring.

Get Happy! will be performed May 25th and 26th at Milwaukee Fortress. Ticket reservations can be made in advance by calling 414-312-0619.

