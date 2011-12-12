Laurie Birmingham At The Marcus Center

×

The Marcus Center’s rather curiously named Off-Broadway theatre series progresses in a couple of months with Miss Abigail\'s Guide To Dating, Mating and Marriage. Milwaukee stage veteran Laurie Birmingham stars in the title role. It’s another 90 minute comic monologue-style show, which has been known to be fun in the past . . . most notably in the show currently running on the Off-Broadway series Kodachrome Christmas starring Milwaukee stage veteran John McGivern. It kind of sounds like that show’s Earlene Hoople and this show’s Miss Abigail probably play bridge together on a regular basis. . . they come from a very similar folksy Midwestern place deep in the heart of the American consciousness.





Miss Abigail\'s Gudie to Dating, Mating and Marriage runs February 16th- 19th at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.