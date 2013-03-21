Liz Shipe Interview Podcast

×

Some time ago, actor/director Liz Shipe had run into a very old copy of a collected Sherlock Holmes at a Goodwill store. It was probably the type of thing that would have gone for a lot of money online. She did what any rational person would do--she read it. Sometime later, she's stage managing a murder mystery at the Brumder Mansion. She's mentioning to the people involved that the historic Brumder would be a really cool place to stage a Sherlock Holmes mystery. And that's when they asked her to write one. (Suffice it to say this was not what she had expected.)

Some time after that the Sherlock Holmes show that she had written-- Sherlock Holmes and a Most Irregular Tea Party has been a huge success--staged for two separate runs and many sold out performances. In the weeks to come, Michael Traynor and Max Hultquist return as Holmes and Watson in another mystery--this one quite intimate and evidently quite a close exploration of the characters' identities.

Sherlock Holmes and a Most Irregular Tea Party continues through March 24th at the Brumder Mansion.

Sherlock Holmes and a Regrettable Engagement runs April 5th through May 5tth at the Brumder.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.

I had a chance to sit down and talk with Shipe and Matthew Ecclestone a little while ago. Ecclestone is new to Shipe's Holmes at the Brumder. He will be playing the arch villain in he production. We discussed the show in depth. Here's the Podcast: