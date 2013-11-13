The Night Before Christmas at the Schauer Center

×

Theatre IV. Honestly, the first time I read the name I pictured theatre being administered intravenously. Actually, though, it's a touring end of the Virginia Rep. The touring group comes to the Schauer Arts Center with a production of the musical comedy adaptation of Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Based on the Clement Moore classic, the musical is billed as an interweaving of "exquisite music with carolers, dancing fairies, and, of course, jolly old St. Nick."

This is one of those rare shows that you can take very, very young kids to.

Tickets are $13 for adults.

Tickets are $10 for kids.

Tickets are $5 for kids under 3 years of age.

The show will be staged at the Schauer Arts & Activities Center on Friday, December 6th at 7pm.

In addition to the performance, there is a pre-show art workshop. Kids can hand-craft little effigies of Santa with pastels, gemstones and poly-fiber. That's an extra $10 per student. To register for the pre-show class, call 262-670-0560, ext. 3