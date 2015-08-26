Open Mic for Spoken Frustration at Karma Tonight

× Expand Overhead Karma Overhead Karma

There’s no question that it’s a frustrating time for a modern feminist. There’s been a lot of progress towards equality on the march into the 21st century. Every now and then something gets said by someone in public office and suddenly it feels like we’re back in the 18th century. Sometimes you need an outlet to express frustration. Tonight 9 to 5 Wisconsin and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin are hosting this month’s Feminsim on Tap at Karma Bar and Grill.

From the announcement: “ Express yourself at this month's "pop-up" open mic. You do not have to be a poet to express your hopes, dreams, or frustration. Bring your journal, diary, notes, press releases, or "free style" to convey your feelings.