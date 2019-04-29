Pixie Dust Brings ‘Tinker Bell’ to Life at First Stage

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

There’s no shortage of pixie dust in Tinker Bell, the magical reframing of the Peter Pan story at First Stage. As the title implies, this is a tale told from the perspective of the feisty little fairy who becomes Peter Pan’s best friend. This delightful story was adapted for the stage by Patrick Flynn.

The stage set is outfitted as Captain Hook’s pirate ship, with rigging, sails, masts, nets and—of course—a Jolly Roger flag to top it off. The set also doubles as Peter Pan’s Neverland, his hidden lair for the Lost Boys and the nursery where he finds a motherly spirit in Wendy. Many of the familiar characters in the Walt Disney animated version appear here, such as Captain Hook and his nemesis, the crocodile; the Lost Boys; Wendy and her brothers, John and Michael; and the faithful but willful Tinker Bell.

It is “Tink” who begins the show in Neverland. She claims that all the other fairies who inhabited this faraway place have died, leaving her lonely for a friend. When Peter Pan shows up, they pledge eternal friendship. Interestingly, it is Mr. Smee, Captain Hook’s righthand man, who defines the context of friendship for Tinker Bell in one of the play’s quieter moments. “It was easier (in Neverland) before the boy came,” Tinker Bell says in her introductory monologue. But she is glad that Peter Pan showed up, bringing a host of humans with him. As for Wendy—well, that’s another matter for the jealous Tink.

Of course, the key question in any Peter Pan story is how to make the children fly, and this is cleverly done with kokens (adults who wear dark clothing and can effortlessly lift a cast member and send him or her “soaring” through the air). Japanese theater techniques are also used in creating some of the puppetry, particularly a pair of gaggling ducks and the life-size crocodile. A thin, nearly transparent “skin” shows the mechanical workings of each creature, forcing the audience to use its imagination to create a fully realized duck or crocodile. Kudos to scenic designer Sarah Hunt-Frank and the properties department for so completely transporting the audience to Neverland.

In the opening night performance, the “Dream” cast was featured (First Stage double-casts its children’s roles). Both Meguire Hennes (as Tinker Bell) and Anna Fitzsimmons (as Peter) deliver top-notch performances and are well supported by the rest of the cast. Adult cast members include Ryan Schabach as a nasty, arrogant Captain Hook. He looks his swashbuckling best in costume designer Theresa Ham’s frilly red jacket, pirate hat and boots. Always dogging his steps is the dim-witted Mr. Smee (Chris Klopatek), who oscillates between his obedience to Hook and his softening feelings toward Tinker Bell. Two other pirates, Austin Winter and Solana Ramirez-Garcia, round out the adult cast.

The play ends with the shipboard battle between Captain Hook and Peter Pan. The scene is extremely well choreographed under Jeff Frank’s direction, with exciting swordplay and minimized rough play between the lost boys and the pirates.

Through June 2 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit firststage.org or call 414-273-7206.