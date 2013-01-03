×

It's always fun to follow Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre down the rabbit hole . . . light comedy mixes with something altogether more bizarre. The old-timey radio spoof plays itself as Radio WHT complete with actors playing actors playing characters in a live radio performance. . . which occasionally takes local stages. Far more often of late, Charles Sommers' clever scripts have been known to haunt 91.7 WMSE.

The next performance takes place on WMSE ay 8:30 am this January 6th. The story broadcast is Sherlock Holmes & the Lusty Baron--a story based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Case of the Illustrious Client. Parallels between that story and Bram Stoker's Dracula have led some to believe that Doyle's work was al ovine parody of Stoker's, which would have been circulating around England in pre-published drafts at the time. Doyle and Stoker mix with Sommers somewhere in the FM ether this coming Sunday morning.