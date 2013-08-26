Short Attention Span Theatre--Kind Of

×

Prior to making it big in The Daily Show , Jon Stewart co-hosted a show on Comedy Central called Short Attention Span Theatre. As I recall, it was a series of clips that were pasted together to promote other shows on the then fledgling network. This coming September, Over Our Head Players in Racine stages a Short Attention Span Theatre that has nothing to do with the late Comedy Central show at all whatsoever.

A program of shorts, OOHPs' Short Attention Span Theatre looks really, really good. David Ives' Variations on the Death of Trotsky is a really clever bit of comedy. As is Steve Martin's Wasp . Add to that A.R. Gurney's The Problem and a new play Ethan Cohen and it begins to look like a program that may be so good that you won't even miss Jon Stewart.

Over Our Head Players' Short Attention Span Theatre runs September 27th through October 13th at the Sixth Street Theatre in Racine. For ticket reservations, call 262-632-6802.