Song and Dance, Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf

The Three Little Pigs—and that Big Bad Wolf. They’re back together again. But this time in a delightful, child-interactive production at First Stage with Adventures with the Three Little Pigs.

As part of the Theater Academy and Theater in Education, Director of Programming Julie Magnasco has adapted and directed this 35-minute production (no intermission) that focuses on the classic story while getting the kids up and moving through the use of song, dance, storytelling and tactile experiences. And what a a great way to get in some physical movement and social interaction while streaming the show (that includes the “big kids” as well).

Using three members from the TATE, the talented trio—Coltyn Giltner, Kim Hardtke and Brinn Hill—play various roles from the peddlers who sell the building materials to the three pigs to, of course, that big furry bad guy. The production excels at interacting with the audience, asking the kids to participate throughout, whether it’s counting, showing various emotions, making various animal movements or just dancing along to the songs.

This reviewer had the added benefit of watching a morning performance for schoolchildren with six schools participating. Watching the children actively participate and focus on the show was as much as watching the production unfold—one big benefit of Zoom and Gallery View. And kudos to all the students (with special thanks to the teachers) for being so well behaved and good listeners. A sure sign that being back in the classroom with fellow classmates—along with the three little pigs and a villainous wolf —is reason enough to get up and jump for joy.

Adventures with the Three Little Pigs streams through May 30. Recommended for young people ages 3-7 and their families. For more information and to register, visit the First Stage website.