Uncertainty, Suspicion and 'Doubt'

× Expand Photo credit: Jessica Sosnoski A Company of Strangers presents Doubt: A Parable through Sept. 14, 2019, at the Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave).

Doubt: A Parable, a production by A Company of Strangers, is a captivating experience that examines truth and its relation to power. The play deals heavily in the subtleties of its characters between occasionally explosive performances.

The show opens with an eerie and powerful sermon on doubt given by Father Flynn (Mark Staniszewski). Outside of his spotlight, there is the faint light of candles held by actors to alleviate the darkness.

Set in 1964 in the Bronx, Doubt: A Parable follows Sister Aloysius (Mary Buchel), who quickly becomes suspicious after Father Flynn’s seemingly innocuous sermon on doubt. Then, when Sister James (Alexa Laur) is pressured by Sister Aloysius, she admits the odd behavior of a student and the smell of alcohol on their breath after meeting alone with Father Flynn. Sister Aloysius’ suspicion quickly turns to the accusation that Father Flynn took advantage of the school’s first black student.

The winding narrative is punctuated by great uncomfortable monologues, constantly keeping the audience on edge. Whose truth is the truth?

Sister Aloysius’ claims lack evidence, yet foresight says that this sort of abuse was all too commonplace in the Roman Catholic Church. Father Flynn’s overblown denials and veiled threats seem to confirm this. It is further complicated by characters like the innocent Sister James who wants to believe the best in everyone, to the mother of the student, Mrs. Muller (Tina Nixon), who has her own doubts about her son.

The set and costumes were fittingly simple and austere to match the grave nature of the play, which combined well with blocking that was similarly limited yet purposeful. The entire experience was framed by a short essay read out by director Jessica Sosnoski before the play. As the company’s mission statement, listed on the website, for every production is to demonstrate how theater can reflect “aspects of life from a theological and philosophical perspective.”

Of course, there were stand-out performances like Nixon’s desperate monologue near the end of the performance, along with lead actress Buchel who did an excellent job establishing the presence of the stern and determined Sister Aloysius. Overall, director Jessica Sosnoski helped guide the performers and crew to create a powerful performance of Doubt: A Parable.

Through Sept. 14 at the Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com.