US History Condensed in Racine

×

The reduced Shakespeare Company...the people responsible for comically condensing all of Shakespeare’s works into a single show...these people: they wrote a show that also attempted to condense the whole history of the United States into a single comic program.





It’s been a long, strange presidential election. Just a few days after we find out who wins the office next year, Horlick Theater Arts presents a staging of The Complete History of America (abridged) The show condenses 600 years of history into 6,000 seconds. It plays it for laughs...and after these elections: all we can do is laugh through the tears. Thanks to Horlick Theater Arts, there’s a suitable show at which to do so.





Horlick Theater Arts’ presentation of The Complete History of America (abridged) runs Nov. 10 - 12 on 2119 Rapids Dr. in Racine. For tickets and more information about the show, visit its Facebook Events Page. For more information about the company, visit Horlick Theatre online.