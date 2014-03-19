Van Goh Live in Delafield

×

Terence Coffman is an abstract artist who works with oil paints.

There's a gallery of his works available at his website.

In addition to doing his own abstract work, Coffman plays VIncent van Gogh in his original one-man show Van got Live. Coffman stages the biography in his studio on Saturday, March 29th. The play starts at 7pm and is followed by Franch wine and cheese and a chance to shake hands with Vincent. Coffman's gallery is on 123 North Center Avenue in Jefferson. The show is a benefit for the Delafield Arts Center.

For more information, visit the show's website.