Floral Mural for Black Lives Matter Unveiled at Sherman Phoenix

× Expand Photo credit: Ethan Duran A floral display was set up outside of Sherman Phoenix on Friday, July 3, 2020.

On Friday, July 3, floral artists from MKE Seen put up a floral sculpture at Sherman Phoenix in the Sherman Park neighborhood. Sunflowers, dahlias and daisies surrounded a painting of a raised fist, a symbol of solidarity and revolution. The yellow, orange and red colors celebrate the victory of Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT MKE), whose efforts led to Milwaukee Public Schools terminating its contract with the Milwaukee Police Department.

“We wanted to create public art for people who empathize, or rather for people to connect and for us to connect in solidarity with Black communities,” said Liz Egan, MKE Seen’s co-creator. Egan said that the display would hopefully connect people from various areas of the city and that her organization would be another voice to encourage the fight for racial justice.

“What makes flowers so beautiful is how ephemeral they are,” said Sally Vander Wyst as traffic on W Fond Du Lac Ave passed by the sculpture. “They’re here and then gone.” The sculpture will stand in front Sherman Phoenix from Friday morning to Monday morning. Because flowers wilt outside in the summertime, the sculpture will only stand for one weekend under maintenance. “Even having it up for 48 hours is a bit of a challenge,” she said.

MKE Seen’s call to action came from the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Egan said that the group started talking about needing to do something and feeling compelled to use their skills to become part of the national conversation. Another reason for the mural was to bring awareness to Sherman Phoenix, a business hub that homes 27 tenants that provide different kinds of goods and services to the area.

“This display is a beautiful example of our community coming together to recognize the injustices against Black Americans with a message of unity,” said Sherman Phoenix spokespeople in a Facebook post the morning of the unveiling.

History through Flowers

Vander Wyst teased the idea of a day of “dozens” of floral installations all over the city in the future. The event would come with an educational side. “What we’re hoping to find is historically significant locations for the Black community,” she said, “And draw attention to them with flower installations.”

The Sherman Phoenix started out of a destroyed BMO Harris Bank after civil unrest following the death of Sylville Smith, a Black man who was shot by a Milwaukee police officer in 2016. With a fitting name, the Phoenix is now a symbol of welcoming neighborhood space and quality small business.

The flowers arranged by MKE Seen were all donated by local farmers. To celebrate American Flowers Week, members focused on using local and American-grown blooms in the arrangement. Previously, the group set up a floral installation at the Black Holocaust Museum for the last weekend of June with the message Black is beautiful.

“The important thing is: We see you, we hear you and we stand with you,” said Vander Wyst, reiterating the sculpture’s message.

