Interview: Stephen Shames @ The Haggerty Museum of Art

International photographer Stephen Shames visited Milwaukee from New York for a series of lectures and workshops in conjunction with his exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art, “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History.” His 1960's black and white photographs in the exhibition portrayed a very personal and private world that humanizes the once powerful Black Panthers, an organization that protested for social change even though they were often depicted as being excessively militant by the media during that tumultuous time. The 1960's were a revolutionary decade for American politics and social activism, which has somehow changed in the 21st century. Shames discusses these differences as he explains how these photographs directed him toward a lifetime of social activism that inspired him to develop LEAD Uganda (Locate, Educate, Achieve, Dream), an organization that allows the African country's selected poverty stricken children to attend the best schools and develop leadership skills to effect permanent change as entrepreneurs when they graduate. Shames continues his work with LEAD Uganda, a life that began in the '60's as a professional photographer along with his passion for making a difference around the world with his art.

What are your feelings after revisiting these photographs from the 1960's?

It's going back 40 years, and I have a completely different life now. It's like I'm a part of ancient history, when there was excitement about hope and change in this country. I think we're missing that. Back then [in the 1960's], people felt positive and part of society where the young, white people wanted to say they had enough segregation, to say, no, we're not going to accept that. These photographs document part of that time, that process that began the change, in a behind the scenes, very personal way, on film, that people didn't see.

What do you feel is the difference to creating change in 2010?

The economic recession and decline of the West's power [to globalization], that it is losing power… especially the white, European male. The West and they will never be as powerful again, as they were back then. This is frightening and people are scared and uncertain about the future, where as before (in the 1960's) they were hopeful, we were growing. America is closing up in some respects, where in the '60's, the young people were opening up America. There also was a great middle class in the ‘50's and ‘60's, and less disparity in incomes than now, which made life stable. With America pulling back, and our changing lifestyles, we're losing the middle class and that stability.

How do you remain excited about enacting social change today?

Working with social groups and organizations through photography exhibits keeps people energized. In the ‘60's, you didn't play by the rules; you made your own rules. Whoever made the rules won, and the Black Panthers achieved many of their goals. Electing Obama as President confirmed that, even though racial issues still exist. No one is doing that any mores [making their own rules]. Changes often come through a small group of dedicated people that I can promote through photography, which documents a life, or lives, people may not be aware of. People [usually] like having their picture taken, so I can document people's lives and promote organizations like LEAD Uganda through exhibitions. Cameras allow you to go places where you otherwise couldn't go.

Haggerty Museum of Art exhibition go to www. marquette.edu/haggerty